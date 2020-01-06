Quick links

Premier League

‘He hates us’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans not buying one transfer rumour

Subhankar Mondal
Subs Olivier Giroud, Willian, Mason Mount, Tariq Lamptey and Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea join Frank Lampard watch a replay back of Forest's first half penalty appeal which was overturned...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Willian.

Willian of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Chelsea star Willian.

According to The Daily Star and The Daily Express, Tottenham are interested in signing Willian from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The 31-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, is out of contract at the Blues at the end of the season.

 

Tottenham fans have given their take on the speculation regarding the Brazil international on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Unlikely to happen

Chelsea and Tottenham are bitter London rivals, and both the clubs are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

It is hard to see Chelsea manager Frank Lampard sanction a move for Willian to Spurs in the middle of the campaign.

True, Willian worked with current Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, but back in the summer of 2013, he completed a medical at Tottenham only to move to Chelsea, as reported in The Guardian at the time.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal and Willian of Chelsea during to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch