‘He hates us’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans not buying one transfer rumour

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Willian.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Chelsea star Willian.

According to The Daily Star and The Daily Express, Tottenham are interested in signing Willian from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The 31-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, is out of contract at the Blues at the end of the season.

Tottenham fans have given their take on the speculation regarding the Brazil international on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Nah I’m good — Elliot (@elliotlevy01) January 4, 2020

Great player, but zero chance they would sell to us. Even if on a free, they would pay him to stay clear of us. — fred (@EtonSpurs) January 4, 2020

He hates us, why would he join, why would we want him? — Tanguy Lo Sessegnon (@Memephis_) January 4, 2020

Silly season is officially open, yedlin now this. Ffs — Jon Steggles (@JWSteggles) January 4, 2020

he would be a decent squad player — Goktug #MourinhoSZN (@GoktugTHFC) January 4, 2020

Invite him for a medical then tell him to leave — Hotspur Index (@Hotspur_FI) January 4, 2020

No way he’ll put on a spurs shirt. — noname (@yiddooooo) January 4, 2020

Please tell me your joking — George (@georgethelegend) January 4, 2020

Haha no — (@thfcmourinho_) January 4, 2020

Higher chance Lamela goes 3 weeks without breaking his limbs — Manny (@Mannythfc) January 4, 2020

Oh my God. Please dont do it @SpursOfficial — Marcellinus Bhanu (@MarcellBhanu) January 4, 2020

Great player but don’t want him anywhere near my club — Dean Sinclair (@flace1) January 4, 2020

Unlikely to happen

Chelsea and Tottenham are bitter London rivals, and both the clubs are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

It is hard to see Chelsea manager Frank Lampard sanction a move for Willian to Spurs in the middle of the campaign.

True, Willian worked with current Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, but back in the summer of 2013, he completed a medical at Tottenham only to move to Chelsea, as reported in The Guardian at the time.