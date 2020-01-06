‘He hates us’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans not buying one transfer rumour

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Willian.
Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Chelsea star Willian.
According to The Daily Star and The Daily Express, Tottenham are interested in signing Willian from Premier League rivals Chelsea.
The 31-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, is out of contract at the Blues at the end of the season.
Tottenham fans have given their take on the speculation regarding the Brazil international on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:
Nah I’m good— Elliot (@elliotlevy01) January 4, 2020
Great player, but zero chance they would sell to us. Even if on a free, they would pay him to stay clear of us.— fred (@EtonSpurs) January 4, 2020
He hates us, why would he join, why would we want him?— Tanguy Lo Sessegnon (@Memephis_) January 4, 2020
Silly season is officially open, yedlin now this. Ffs— Jon Steggles (@JWSteggles) January 4, 2020
he would be a decent squad player— Goktug #MourinhoSZN (@GoktugTHFC) January 4, 2020
Invite him for a medical then tell him to leave— Hotspur Index (@Hotspur_FI) January 4, 2020
No way he’ll put on a spurs shirt.— noname (@yiddooooo) January 4, 2020
Please tell me your joking— George (@georgethelegend) January 4, 2020
Haha no— (@thfcmourinho_) January 4, 2020
Higher chance Lamela goes 3 weeks without breaking his limbs— Manny (@Mannythfc) January 4, 2020
Oh my God. Please dont do it @SpursOfficial— Marcellinus Bhanu (@MarcellBhanu) January 4, 2020
Great player but don’t want him anywhere near my club— Dean Sinclair (@flace1) January 4, 2020
Unlikely to happen
Chelsea and Tottenham are bitter London rivals, and both the clubs are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.
It is hard to see Chelsea manager Frank Lampard sanction a move for Willian to Spurs in the middle of the campaign.
True, Willian worked with current Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, but back in the summer of 2013, he completed a medical at Tottenham only to move to Chelsea, as reported in The Guardian at the time.
