Gylfi Sigurdsson comments on Djibril Sidibe being only Everton player to applaud the away fans

Everton were beaten at Anfield yesterday, and most their players simply left the field at full-time.

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has told the Daily Mirror that the players didn’t all go over to the fans as they were so ‘disappointed’ after losing to Liverpool.

Djibril Sidibe was the only Everton man to go and applaud the away end at Anfield yesterday, with the rest of the Toffees’ squad all trudging off down the tunnel.

Everton supporters were only angered further by their players’ failure to acknowledge them at full-time.

And Sigurdsson insists that it will change in future, as Everton’s squad will make the effort to thank the supporters.

“I think everyone is totally disappointed. I think the players are all different people in how they deal with the loss. It's one of those things,” Sigurdsson said.

“Yeah, of course usually more players go to the fans. It's not the kind of thing for the team not to do and I am sure in the future there will be more players going towards them.”

No Everton player came away from Anfield with much credit yesterday, but Sigurdsson was criticised more than most.

The Icelandic international was awful, as the Toffees slipped to a 1-0 defeat against a much changed Liverpool line-up.

Sigurdsson now faces a real fight to win back Everton supporters, who have become frustrated with his showings.

There have been accusations that Sigurdsson simply isn’t carrying his weight in the Toffees’ side, with the playmaker failing to provide many goals or assists in recent months.

Everton are next in action against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, when they will be under pressure to put in an improved display.