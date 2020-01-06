Golden Globes 2020 vegan menu: Starter, main and dessert with a difference!

If you're looking for cooking inspiration, the Globes has you covered.

The ceremony was a blast, but many are curious about the Golden Globes' 2020 vegan menu.

What a night!

We saw a range of talented and deserving stars bag awards at the 77th edition, including Renée Zellweger (Judy), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and more.

Sam Mendes' stunning war film 1917 scored the award in the Best Motion Picture - Drama category, while Quentin Tarantino's aforementioned love letter to Hollywood earned the honour in the Musical or Comedy category.

However, you could say that the true heroes of the night were the chefs, bringing a wealth of guests a delightful spread of all-vegan cuisine for the very first time in Globes history...

NO WAY! Bugzy Malone stars in Guy Ritchie’s latest!

King Oyster mushroom "scallops" vegetarian entree at the Golden Globes Annual Menu Unveiling at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Golden Globes 2020 vegan menu

As highlighted by Vogue, a starter of chilled golden beet soup kicked off the night's all-vegan menu.

In with the main course, we have King Oyster Mushroom scallops, along with mouth-watering wild mushroom risotto, Brussels sprouts, globe carrots, and pea tendrils.

While that's all delicious, a menu is arguably only ever as good as its dessert. So, what did the big night have in store?

A vegan opera dome with praline Gunaja crumble and caramelized hazelnuts was certainly no disappointment!

Check out the written menu in the below tweet:

WONDERFUL WAITITI: Jojo Rabbit ends on inspirational quote!

The #GoldenGlobes are all vegan this year, take a look at the menu (mmmm beet soup!) https://t.co/ApYNgC3a8I pic.twitter.com/Nz2XU5Dguo — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2020

Why did the Golden Globes go vegan?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beverly Hilton executive chef Matthew Morgan said of the decision: "We had the menu with fish. Then we got together with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message. It’s definitely the first Golden Globes that has gone vegan."

With vegan celebrities including Joaquin Phoenix and many more in attendance, the switch definitely makes a lot of sense.

HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) president Lorenzo Soria also weighed in: "The climate crisis is surrounding us and we were thinking about the new year and the new decade. So we started talking between us about what we can do to send a signal."

He continued: "We don’t think we'll change the world with one meal, but we decided to take small steps to bring awareness. The food we eat, the way it is processed and grown and disposed of, all of that contributes to the climate crisis."

NO COMPUTER: Who narrates Sex Explained on Netflix?

Still can't get enough of this year's #GoldenGlobes? Head over to @THR and watch the The Golden Globe Awards Official Live Aftershow! Relive all of your favorite moments and triumphs from Hollywood's Party of the Year™! https://t.co/H9OKB6GIh6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais has his say!

When Ricky Gervais is taking on hosting duties, you know smooth sailing simply isn't an option.

Of course, the fearless comedian had to say something about this year's all-vegan menu ahead of the ceremony, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Talking to Access Hollywood, he joked: "I think it is a good idea that 800 people are trying to save the planet and arriving all in separate limos to have some veg."

Additionally, while introducing the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, he said: "The meal tonight was all vegetables, as are all of the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press."

Yikes!

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.