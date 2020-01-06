Gini Alioski comments on the difference between Leeds and Arsenal

Leeds United take on Arsenal in the FA Cup tonight.

Gini Alioski has claimed that there is 'not a big difference' between Leeds and Arsenal as he pointed out that the only difference is that they are both playing in different divisions.

Leeds and Arsenal meet in a heavyweight FA Cup showdown on Monday night at the Emirates Stadium, as Alioski stated that it's 'not so special' from his perspective that they are playing the Premier League giants.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are hoping to cause an upset against the Gunners, who have improved ever since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery in the dugout.

Speaking to LS11's official YouTube account, Alioski commented on the size of both Arsenal and Leeds ahead of their heavyweight showdown.

"It's a nice stadium to play there," Alioski told his press conference. "Of course, it's a big club. I think it's not so special to think to go there because it's Arsenal because maybe if it's Leeds in the Premier League, it's also a big club.

"It's not a big difference, the difference is they are in the Premier League and we are in the Championship. It's nice to go there and show who is Leeds."

This will be a great chance for Leeds to show what they are all about, but their priorities do lie elsewhere, so they might not be able to showcase their absolute best form.

But one thing that won't change is Leeds' style and the intensity they play at will cause Arsenal problems.

If Arteta also makes changes to his side then it could make for a very interesting encounter, but a much stronger team might just be too much for a Leeds side that will be much weaker from their recent league game.