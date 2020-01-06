Former teammate says he wants Liverpool player to join his club, talks held

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is reportedly on Swansea City’s radar.

Swansea City youngster Yan Dhanda has told The Liverpool Echo that he wants Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster to join him at the Championship club.

Brewster has been linked with a move to Swansea, with WalesOnline reporting that the Welsh outfit want to sign the 19-year-old striker on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

The England Under-21 international is also reported to be on the radar of Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town.

Dhanda, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a striker, was on the books of Liverpool from 2013 until 2018 when he left for Swansea.

The 20-year-old has said that he has spoken to his former Liverpool teammate Brewster about joining him at Swansea.

Dhanda told The Liverpool Echo: “I have spoken to Rhian a few times. I would love him to come here. But it’s completely up to him what he wants to do. I’ll still be friends with him, either way.

“I’m sure he’d play lots of games here. Here’s an amazing player and if he came I’d be buzzing for him because he’s one of my close friends.”

Good move for Rhian Brewster?

Brewster is a very talented and promising young striker who is rated very highly at Liverpool, but the teenager needs regular first-team football now.

The 19-year-old is very inexperienced, and while Swansea should not expect him to start banging in the goals right from the start, the England Under-21 international striker can be a valuable option on the substitutes’ bench in their quest to clinch promotion from the Championship.