Former Manchester City forward has made quite a prediction about Liverpool

Stephen Elliott was impressed with Liverpool’s win against Everton on Sunday.

Former Manchester City forward Stephen Elliott has predicted on Twitter that Liverpool could win the Premier League title for the next few years.

The former Republic of Ireland international made the prediction following Liverpool’s win against Everton at Anfield in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp fielded a number of young players in the Merseyside derby, and the Reds won the third-round tie quite convincingly in the end.

The way Liverpool played against Everton was superb, and Elliott believes that based on their performance on Sunday, the Reds could win the Premier League title for the next few years.

Could be more than one Premier League title heading to Anfield in next few years on today’s showing. Some amazing young talent. Liverpool’s young boys have absolutely bossed the second half here!! #lfc #MerseysideDerby — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) January 5, 2020

Title march

Liverpool have not won the title in the Premier League era, but things are about to change this season.

The Merseyside outfit are at the top of the league table at the moment with 58 points from 20 matches.

The Reds are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City, with defending champions City a point behind the Foxes in third.

Liverpool also have a game in hand, and it is really hard to see Klopp’s side suffer a collapse this season.