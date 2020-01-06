What time does the TOTY come out? FIFA 20 Team Of The Year is coming!

A guide as to what time the Team of the Year (TOTY) is reported to come out for FIFA 20.

Despite the annual complaints about every instalment, the Electronic Arts series has had another fantastic few months with FIFA 20 being one of 2019's best-selling titles in the UK alongside Call Of Duty Modern Warfare. And, as 2020 has come about, it's time for the Ultimate Team Of The Year (TOTY) to be announced and released. Below you'll find the reported time for when it is scheduled to start becoming available.

The FIFA 20 Team Of The Year nominees were announced awhile back and fans could start voting for their picks. If you took the time to cast a vote for your wishful starting XI, then you will be rewarded with an FUT Club Tuxedo Kit exclusive.

While the TOTY selection included a bevy of fantastic players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohammed Salah, only eleven players could make the cut and they're to be announced very soon.

What time does the FIFA 20 TOTY come out?

The FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Of The Year will come out at 16:00 GMT.

You will be able to see the FIFA 20 TOTY over on the game's website at the aforementioned time to see which players made the starting XI.

As for when the cards will be out and available to own, this is predicted to happen at 18:00 GMT (Daily Star).

While this is when the cards are predicted to be rolled out, no one is sure as to whether they'll be released in stages such as goalkeeper and defenders followed by midfielders and attackers.

FIFA 20 Team Of The Year

The FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Of The Year is scheduled to be announced at the time mentioned above, but it may have already been leaked on Reddit.

According to a post on the social media platform, the FIFA 20 Ultimate TOTY is as follows:

GK - Alisson Becker, Liverpool (96)

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool (94)

CB - Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (98)

CB - Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus (94)

LB - Andrew Robertson, Liverpool (94)

CDM - N'Golo Kante, Chelsea (96)

CM - Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona (95)

CAM - Kevin De Bruyne, Man City (97)

RW - Lionel Messi, Barcelona (99)

ST - Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain (98)

LW - Sadio Mane, Liverpool (97)

While we personally disagree with the inclusion of de Ligt, it's hard to argue with the rest of the team despite the unique omission of serial winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

FIFA 20 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.