Experienced international appears to rule out Aston Villa move after reports of £4m bid

Premier League hopefuls Aston Villa reportedly made a move to sign Croatia international Domagoj Vida from Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas.

Domagoj Vida has confirmed that he has no interest in leaving Besiktas during the January transfer window amid claims that Aston Villa have made a £4 million bid for the Croatia international, in quotes reported by Gunes.

Only two teams in the Premier League, Southampton and Norwich City, have conceded more goals than Dean Smith’s Villa so far in 2019/20. So while Wesley Moraes has endured his fair share of criticism at the other end of the pitch, it is a porous backline which remains the Achilles heel of the relegation-threatened Midland giants.

Tyrone Mings and Bjorn Engels are hardly strangers to the odd mistake while neither Kortney Hause nor Ezri Konsa have proved themselves to be of the requisite quality so far.

So a deal for Vida, a World Cup finalist a year-and-a-half ago, would make sense. The combative, pony-tailed 30-year-old is the definition of an old school centre-back, throwing his body on the line to keep his sheet clean.

Aston Villa would certainly benefit from his experience and leadership and, according to Takvim, made a £4 million bid after the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Fulham.

It seems, however, that they are barking up the wrong tree with this one.

"I am very happy in Turkey. I certainly do not want to leave Besiktas,” Vida said. “I want to continue with Besiktas in the second half of the season.”

Newcastle, Brighton, Norwich City and West Ham United have all expressed an interest in the former Dinamo Zagreb man, according to Takvim, though it seems that they too will have to look elsewhere.

Vida is not going anywhere this month.