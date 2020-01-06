Everton reportedly want a player Carlo Ancelotti said is ‘adaptable’

Everton are reportedly interested in Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

According to The Mirror, Everton are interested in signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed the club’s plan to make a loan move for the 28-year-old Colombia international.

The report has claimed that the Toffees believe that they have a good chance of securing the services of the former AC Monaco star on a loan deal, as he does not feature in Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane’s long-term plans.

Reunited with Carlo Ancelotti?

Ancelotti worked with Rodriguez - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger - when he was in charge of Spanish and European giants Madrid.

The Italian tactician wanted the 28-year-old at Napoli in the summer of 2019 when he was in charge of the Serie A outfit, hailing the Colombian’s versatility to play in a number of positions and saying that he is “adaptable”, as quoted in Calciomercato.com.

Rodriguez has made four starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.