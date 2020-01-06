Quick links

Everton

The FA Cup

Everton fans react to Morgan Schneiderlin display in Merseyside derby

Subhankar Mondal
Morgan Schneiderlin of Everton battles for possession with Pedro Chirivella of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Morgan Schneiderlin started for Everton against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool battles for possession with Morgan Schneiderlin of Everton during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in...

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Morgan Schneiderlin against Liverpool at Anfield.

Schneiderlin was in action for Everton in their FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool on Sunday.

The former Manchester United defensive midfielder started the Merseyside derby and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side lost 1-0.

The France international struggled with the pace of the game and failed to get a foothold in the middle of the park.

 

According to WhoScored, against Liverpool, Schneiderlin took two shots which were not on target, had a pass accuracy of 82.4%, won one header, took 62 touches, and made four tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

So far this season, the 30-year-old has made nine starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees, according to WhoScored.

Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Schneiderlin against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Morgan Schneiderlin of Everton asks questions during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Everton gestures during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch