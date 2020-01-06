Everton fans react to Morgan Schneiderlin display in Merseyside derby

Morgan Schneiderlin started for Everton against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Morgan Schneiderlin against Liverpool at Anfield.

Schneiderlin was in action for Everton in their FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool on Sunday.

The former Manchester United defensive midfielder started the Merseyside derby and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side lost 1-0.

The France international struggled with the pace of the game and failed to get a foothold in the middle of the park.

According to WhoScored, against Liverpool, Schneiderlin took two shots which were not on target, had a pass accuracy of 82.4%, won one header, took 62 touches, and made four tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

So far this season, the 30-year-old has made nine starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees, according to WhoScored.

Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Schneiderlin against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Players that 100% are useless and need shifting and have done for some time.



Schneiderlin

Walcott

Michael Kean.

Gylfie



These 4 are the 4 you just cant work with at all, simply not good enough.... loan them out if needs be. — Blackwatch78 (@blackwatch78efc) January 5, 2020

I've never hated any Everton player but I hate Morgan Schneiderlin #EFC — Lisa (@Wilto81) January 5, 2020

Walcott was actually decent. Pickford, Sidibé, Pickford, Digne, Coleman, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Kean, richarlison were worse tonight. — Dom (@Dom_EFC) January 5, 2020

Actually thought holgate was one of the very few who did little wrong.



No heart. No leaders. That's the big problem.



Well taht and some are heartless pieces of sh*t who are spineless and always have been.



Schneiderlin for example.

How is he still here and playing? — Blackwatch78 (@blackwatch78efc) January 5, 2020

Today = horrendous! But one player who I don’t know how is consistently put back in the team when he is fit. Schneiderlin! He is a grown man easily put to the floor, puts a half hearted challenge actually in the build up to the goal. DROSS!! Spine of the team = weak! #EFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/K2dKe3cSRl — Calum Wyatt (@calumwyatt) January 5, 2020

Players not good enough IMO:



Mina

Keane

Martina

Delph

Sigurdsson

Schneiderlin

Bernard

Tosun

Walcott

Niassie

Kean



You could say Ancelotti has his work cut out.#EFC @Everton — Wes Billings ☆ (@wg_billings) January 5, 2020

morgan schneiderlin and gylfi sigurðsson claim to be professional football players #EFC https://t.co/9bAdd1yBD6 — Chad Sexington (@garethD61797969) January 5, 2020

I think it’s time to start bin-bagging players completely who don’t have futures at the club. Stop giving minutes to the likes of Keane, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Walcott, Tosun, etc. Let’s give the likes of Anthony Gordon and Lewis Gibson time on the pitch.#EFC — The Gwladys Street (@TheGwladysSt) January 5, 2020