Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti shares half-time team-talk during derby

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton
Everton were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool's youngsters yesterday, in a humiliating defeat at Anfield.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has told the Daily Mirror that he told his team to ‘keep going’ at half-time against Liverpool, but they failed to listen to his words.

Everton created three great chances in the first-half against Liverpool, but they failed to take any of them, with Reds stopper Adrian in great form.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had arguably the best chance of the game, as he drove a volley at Adrian, but the Liverpool goalkeeper repelled it with his legs.

Everton, therefore, went into the break with the score tied at 0-0.

 

But they looked the more likely victors at that point, before disaster struck in the second-half.

Everton never really got going in the second 45 minutes, with their performance heavily criticised.

And Ancelotti said: "The defeat arrived because we didn’t maintain the high intensity in the second half, we lost confidence, we were not able to keep the same ideas we had in the first half.

“I said to the players at half time to keep going, but they lost confidence and intensity.”

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton

Everton’s failure to win yesterday has led to humiliation as Liverpool put out such a young side in the contest.

The Toffees were the heavy favourites to progress, but they were unable to make it past Jurgen Klopp’s fringe players.

Ancelotti will now be under no illusions over the scale of the task ahead of him at Goodison Park, with big changes possible in the transfer window over the coming weeks.

