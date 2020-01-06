Quick links

Even Liverpool fans are slating one Everton player after yesterday

John Verrall
Theo Walcott celebrates his goal during the Carabao Cup third round match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on October 2, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's youngsters managed to beat Everton 1-0 at Anfield yesterday.

Even Liverpool fans have slated Everton attacker Theo Walcott’s performance against them yesterday.

Everton were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool youngsters at Anfield, despite Carlo Ancelotti naming a strong line-up for the contest.

The Toffees put out their senior side to face a Liverpool team which was filled with under-23 players.

However, Everton failed to win, in what was a humiliating result for the Blues.

 

Hardly any Everton players left Anfield with much credit for their displays, but Walcott’s performance was one of the worst.

The England international actually had a bright first-half, but he was woeful in the second period, as Liverpool turned up the pressure on Ancelotti’s side.

And Liverpool fans singled out Walcott for being abject during the contest on social media.

Walcott has failed to show his best ever since he moved to Everton in truth, with the forward not particularly popular at Goodison Park.

The experienced striker has failed to prove he is capable of starting regularly, and it could be that Ancelotti drops him now.

Everton’s next game comes against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, when they will be under pressure to bounce back quickly.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

