Even Liverpool fans are slating one Everton player after yesterday

Liverpool's youngsters managed to beat Everton 1-0 at Anfield yesterday.

Even Liverpool fans have slated Everton attacker Theo Walcott’s performance against them yesterday.

Everton were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool youngsters at Anfield, despite Carlo Ancelotti naming a strong line-up for the contest.

The Toffees put out their senior side to face a Liverpool team which was filled with under-23 players.

However, Everton failed to win, in what was a humiliating result for the Blues.

Hardly any Everton players left Anfield with much credit for their displays, but Walcott’s performance was one of the worst.

The England international actually had a bright first-half, but he was woeful in the second period, as Liverpool turned up the pressure on Ancelotti’s side.

And Liverpool fans singled out Walcott for being abject during the contest on social media.

To think at one time Walcott was linked to Liverpool #LFC — Ste (@Spionste) January 5, 2020

I'm just putting it out there that Walcott is absolutely garbage! He's not even good enough for Everton and has lived off that hat trick against Croatia was it? — Craig (@Sons_LFC) January 5, 2020

It’s quite amazing to see that Theo Walcott simply hit a development wall at 20. He is exactly the same player 10 years later so realised little potential. He was part of England’s great future! Compare the improvement made by Sterling, or even Joe Cole. #LIVEVE #EFC #LFC #AFC — Dean Heath (@Heethster) January 5, 2020

Walcott was horrendous today but also yasser L was brilliant against him huge credit to him — daniel (@lfc97dw) January 5, 2020

I can remember a few Reds wanting us to sign Theo Walcott a few years back after a good World Cup...thank god we never signed him...absolutely shocking footballer! — adrian willis (@lfc_carper) January 5, 2020

Walcott has pictures of Chivrella on his bedroom wall — Bobbys World (@LiamProjectLFC) January 5, 2020

Any club with Schneiderlin as their central midfielder is doomed. Walcott has been stealing a living there for years. Davies not good enough. Only Mina, Richarlison and maybe Pickford could claim to be premier league players. — LFC Spaceman (@LFCspaceman) January 5, 2020

Walcott has failed to show his best ever since he moved to Everton in truth, with the forward not particularly popular at Goodison Park.

The experienced striker has failed to prove he is capable of starting regularly, and it could be that Ancelotti drops him now.

Everton’s next game comes against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, when they will be under pressure to bounce back quickly.