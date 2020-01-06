Escape From Tarkov: Will it ever be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Will Escape From Tarkov ever be on PS4 and Xbox One so console gamers can enjoy the latest gaming craze?

Escape From Tarkov is the latest multiplayer gaming craze thanks to its recent Twitch drops over the Holiday season as well as because of a bunch of Twitch streamers with huge followings now regularly playing it. However, while PC gamers can enjoy the newest trend by participating in its beta, will it ever be on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Described as a "hardcore and realistic online first-person action RPG/Simulator with MMO features," Escape From Tarkov has been praised by the likes of Dr. Disrespect for its intensity and build-up despite not being the fastest game. In addition to the aforementioned Twitch streamer, DrLupo has also praised it as an "absolute blast to play."

Yes, there's been a lot of praise from Twitch streamers about the now popular shooter, and this has naturally resulted in plenty of envy from console loyalists. So, with many more people desperate to play it, will Escape From Tarkov ever arrive on PS4 and Xbox One?

Will Escape From Tarkov be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Escape From Tarkov is not available on PS4 or Xbox One as it's only on PC.

Back in 2015, Battlestate Games' FAQ (via Wccftech) did say that the PS4 and Xbox One were being considered, but there's been no news about a console version ever since.

This same FAQ did say that the game would be released on Steam also, but that hasn't come to fruition yet so a console port seems unlikely to happen.

If you want to know what all the hoopla about Escape From Tarkov is by experiencing the game yourself, you must simply pre-order it from Battlestate Games' website to gain immediate access to its beta.

There are four editions you can pre-order: Standard, Left Behind, Prepare For Escape and Edge Of Darkness.

Some players have complained about its servers and long matchmaking times, but other than that the game has mostly been praised for its realism and intensity.

Therefore, if you're tired of Call Of Duty and PUBG, then you may want to give Escape From Tarkov a go to see if you discover a new favourite.