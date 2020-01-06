Quick links

English giants may regret loaning player to Leeds if it happens

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.
The Liverpool gem has been linked with a move to Leeds United again.

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool celebrating in the tunnel at the end of the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton at Anfield on January...

Well, Leeds United's hopes of signing Liverpool's Rhian Brewster may not be dead after all.

The 19-year-old hitman was linked with a move to Elland Road earlier this season but it seemed like he was set to join their Championship rivals, Swansea City.

But according to The Independentthe Liverpool talent may not be heading to South Wales and Leeds do still perhaps have a chance of getting him.

The Whites badly need another centre-forward after Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah earlier this month.

 

Thing is, the European champions need to remember why Arsenal recalled the 20-year-old and wonder if they're about to make the same mistake.

Nketiah is back in North London because Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa only gave him two Championship starts all season long, invariably preferring to use Patrick Bamford up front.

And Brewster is nowhere near experienced or good enough yet to dislodge Bamford from Bielsa's first XI.

The Echo reported in November that Liverpool's decision on where Brewster goes will hinge on where he's most likely to play every week.

And unfortunately he simply isn't going to be playing much more often than Nketiah did in West Yorkshire if Bamford stays fit between now and May.

Brewster badly needs five months of regular football after struggling for chances under Jurgen Klopp this season, but he won't get it at Leeds.

The Reds' Director of Football Michael Edwards is a very shrewd operator, but he might just regret loaning the teenager to Bielsa.

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 31, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

