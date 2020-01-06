Call the Midwife: Meet Emma Lowndes - captivating actress brings Brenda to life

The BBC's Call the Midwife is back for its ninth series with some new faces in the cast.

Despite entering its ninth series, the BBC's Call the Midwife is still one of the most-watch shows on British TV.

As a result, the excitement surrounding the new series has been huge with an estimated nine million viewers expected to have tuned in for the first episode.

Thanks to its longevity, a lot has changed throughout Call the Midwife's history and the same can be said for series 9 with more cast members being added to the fold.

Arguably the highlight of the series 9 opener, however, was the character Brenda who instantly won the sympathies of viewers after her tragic story was brought to light.

ALSO ON THE BBC: Dracula episode 3 features a face Cineworld regulars will despise

Call the Midwife returns for series 9

After the 2019 Christmas special took the Nonnatus House midwives to the Outer Hebrides, series 9 finally got underway in earnest on January 5th.

The episode follows the tragic tale of Brenda Donnelly, a poorly paid housekeeper and single mother who abandons her newborn baby in a dustbin as she feels incapable of looking after the child.

Luckily, the women of Nonnatus House are on hand to set things straight but the threat of change is in the air.

Meet Emma Lowndes as Brenda

Brenda Donnelly is played by the Manchester-born actress Emma Lowndes.

Emma, born in 1975, grew up in the Manchester suburb of Irlam, Salford and spent her early years working towards a degree in English from the University of York.

It wasn't until 2000, however, before Lowndes took her first steps into the acting world after graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

What else has Emma Lowndes been in?

Emma Lowndes' first acting role came in as an extra in the 2002 film All or Nothing which starred Harry Potter veteran Timothy Spall.

However, it wasn't long before more major roles came Emma's way; in 2005, she appeared in the long-running BBC drama Waking the Dead before earning a role in the BBC's telling of Jane Eyre in 2006.

Emma Lowndes' biggest roles to date have come in the likes of Cranford, where she appeared as the character Bella Gregson between 2007 and 2009, as well as Downton Abbey, where she played Mrs Margie Drewe in seven episodes of the hit period drama.

The first episode of Call the Midwife's ninth series, featuring Emma Lowndes, can be found on BBC iPlayer after airing at 8pm on Sunday, January 5th on BBC One.