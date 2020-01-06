Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Does my head in': Angry Arsenal star sends message

Shane Callaghan
General View of the Emirates Stadium the home stadium of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 25, 2018 in London,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reaffirmed his commitment to Arsenal.

The Gabon striker has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates in recent weeks.

According to The Independent in December, Aubameyang, whose contract expires in 18 months, is 'desperate' to leave Arsenal as soon as possible.

The former Borussia Dortmund has been a massive player for the Gunners since joining in a then-club record £56 million deal two years ago.

 

And with the future looking bright under newly-appointed head coach Mikel Arteta, the 30-year-old marksman said in his program notes before tonight's visit of Leeds United in the FA Cup that he is very happy at the Emirates Stadium.

He wrote: "People like making up stories and they should focus on what's happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in! I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs."

This will reassure some worried Arsenal fans.

He might turn 31 in the summer, but this is a vital player for the North Londoners and it's no exaggeration to suggest that they could've been in a relegation battle this season without him.

Aubameyang has netted 13 Premier League goals for Arsenal this season, with Arteta's side 10th in the table and seven points above the drop zone.

It doesn't bear thinking about where they'd be without him.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29:Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Fikayo Romori of Chelsea FC in action

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch