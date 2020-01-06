'Does my head in': Angry Arsenal star sends message

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reaffirmed his commitment to Arsenal.

The Gabon striker has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates in recent weeks.

According to The Independent in December, Aubameyang, whose contract expires in 18 months, is 'desperate' to leave Arsenal as soon as possible.

The former Borussia Dortmund has been a massive player for the Gunners since joining in a then-club record £56 million deal two years ago.

And with the future looking bright under newly-appointed head coach Mikel Arteta, the 30-year-old marksman said in his program notes before tonight's visit of Leeds United in the FA Cup that he is very happy at the Emirates Stadium.

He wrote: "People like making up stories and they should focus on what's happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in! I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs."

This will reassure some worried Arsenal fans.

He might turn 31 in the summer, but this is a vital player for the North Londoners and it's no exaggeration to suggest that they could've been in a relegation battle this season without him.

Aubameyang has netted 13 Premier League goals for Arsenal this season, with Arteta's side 10th in the table and seven points above the drop zone.

It doesn't bear thinking about where they'd be without him.