Doctor Who: The Timeless Child explained - Chris Chibnall plants the seed of an epic mystery

Doctor Who is back on our screens and we could have a potentially universe-shattering mystery on our hands.

Spoilers ahead for episodes 1 and 2 of Doctor Who series 12.

After a year away from our screens, Doctor Who has soared back onto BBC One in 2020 with an engrossing new mystery on the cards.

New Year's Day saw the Doctor and co embark on a thrilling spy adventure, very much a parody of James Bond but with a signature sci-fi twist.

Viewers were left in suspense at the end of episode 1 as it was revealed that the Doctor's long-time foe and nemesis, the Master, had returned and was somehow behind the plot to take over the universe.

Episode 2, however, sees the Doctor take care of things with relative ease after a Bill and Ted-esque romp through history.

Despite beating the Master this time around, the Doctor learned that the evil Time Lord has destroyed their home planet of Gallifrey and in a closing speech, makes mention of The Timeless Child something that could be key to the Doctor's future.

HERE COME THE DRUMS: The Master returns to Doctor Who in New Year's special!

What we know about the Timeless Child

At the time of writing, after Spyfall, Part 2 has aired, next to nothing has been revealed about the Timeless Child so far.

In Jodie Whittaker's first series as the time-travelling Time Lord - in her second episode, in fact - we hear the Timeless Child's name mentioned by a race of creatures called The Remnants after they look inside the Doctor's mind.

The Doctor seemed hugely taken aback by this but the matter wasn't brought up again during series 11.

Now though, it looks as though we could have a potentially fascinating mystery on our hands after the Master mentioned the Timeless Child once again, referring to a dark piece of Gallifreyan history that has been kept secret for who knows how long.

Many have speculated that the Timeless Child could, in fact, be the Doctor or potentially the Master but as of yet, nothing has been revealed.

The beginnings of an epic mystery?

If the mention of the Timeless Child in series 11's The Ghost Monument episode was Chris Chibnall planting the seeds of an epic mystery, similar to 'Bad Wolf' from Russell T. Davies's first series as lead Who writer, then the return of the ominous name could be seen as the first green shoot to emerge from the soil.

It feels like there's a long way to go with this mystery but the Master now back and Gallifrey seemingly destroyed, it could be the perfect opportunity to delve deeper in this particular rabbit hole.

Will it come to fruition?

Who knows? A trait of Doctor Who in recent years has been to set up a potentially fascinating mystery only for it to fall a bit flat.

It's something that became prominent in Steven Moffat's later years as lead Who writer and that's carried on with Chris Chibnall now at the helm with a less-than-thrilling conclusion to series 11.

If Chibnall has had this Timeless Child mystery in the works for a while though, hopefully, it's been well thought out enough to give us some truly stellar stuff but as of yet, that remains to be seen.

Doctor Who continues on Sunday, January 12th.