Report: West Ham want £13m flop who's played 24 minutes all season

Munas Dabbur has failed to make an impact in La Liga with Sevilla but is he good enough to star for Premier League outfit West Ham United?

West Ham United are looking to rescue £13 million flop Munas Dabbur from his nightmare spell at Sevilla, according to the Mirror (5 January, page 51).

On paper at least, Sevilla have a forward line that should strike fear into the heart of La Liga defences up and down the land.

Despite sitting fourth in the table as it stands, neither Luuk de Jong nor Javier Hernandez have come close to living up to expectations in Andalusia. Yet, despite the form of the misfiring Mexican and the former PSV captain, Dabbur has still found game time hard to come by on Spanish soil.

Very much third in the pecking order, Dabbur has played just 24 minutes of La Liga football under Julen Lopetegui since his £13 million move from Red Bull Salzburg (Marca).

However, his remarkable record over in Austria means his reputation should survive a difficult spell at Sevilla. And, according to the Mirror, West Ham would be more than happy to offer the Israel international a fresh start at the London Stadium.

Dabbur netted 29 and 37 goals respectively in his final two seasons at Salzburg, firing the club to three successive Austrian Bundesliga titles – not to mention the Europa League semi-finals in 2018.

But, after failing to make his mark during a debut season in one of the continent’s top leagues, questions will undoubtedly be raised about whether Dabbur is capable of making his mark in the English top flight.

Albian Ajeti, after all, scored for fun in Switzerland but has barely had a look in since moving to the London Stadium. Dabbur’s next move could be the most important of his career.