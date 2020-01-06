Quick links

Report: Liverpool rivalling Manchester City for £70m star who Klopp called 'exceptional'

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates following his sides victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on December 16, 2018 in...
Adama Traore has been a revelation for Wolves with Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly battling Barcelona for his signature.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring the equaliser during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15,...

Liverpool are interested in signing £70 million-rated Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore, according to 90Min, after Jurgen Klopp raved about the ‘exceptional’ Spaniard.

2019/20 is shaping up to be the season where a one-time Barcelona wonderkid finally establishes himself as one of the most exciting – and efficient – attacking talents in the European game.

Traore has always possessed that electrifying pace but he has added end product to his game with devastating effect, a combination which leaves full-backs up and down the land quaking in their boots whenever Wolves come to town.

 

According to 90Min, Traore’s extraordinary performances in recent months have seen his transfer value skyrocket to around £70 million – some £42 million more than Wolves paid when snapping him after a fine season at Middlesbrough during the summer of 2018.

Barcelona are hoping to lure the 23-year-old back to Catalonia amid claims that Dinamo Zagreb talisman Dani Olmo could also be set to return to the Camp Nou, while both Manchester City and Liverpool are among his admirers.

With this in mind, Klopp’s gushing praise of Traore ahead of Liverpool’s hard-fought 1-0 win against Wolves at Anfield in late-December make for extremely interesting reading.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 29, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

“Traore finally found his manager, who found a position for him – he started as a wing-back and now he can even play in the front three,” the Club World Cup winning boss told Liverpool’s official website.

“An exceptional player, as a kid he was already exceptional when he played for Barcelona I think, probably the quickest player in the league.”

Traore has been a revelation in Nuno’s 3-5-2 formation at Molineux and it remains to be seen what sort of a role he would play at Liverpool, where Klopp usually prefers a more conventional 4-3-3.

He is more an out-and-out winger than an inside forward like Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri. Does Klopp see Traore as an explosive Plan B capable of adding another attacking string to Liverpool’s bow?

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore breaks away from Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux...

