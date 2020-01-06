Quick links

Derby County

Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United

Premier League

Championship

Report: Derby and Nottingham Forest want £10m player who impressed Bielsa

Danny Owen
Leeds United's Manager Marcelo Bielsa arrives during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke is reportedly returning to the Championship after a spell at Leeds United but is he going to Derby or Forest?

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates with Jack Clarke after his side got a late winner courtesy of a Matty Pearson own goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town...

Nottingham Forest and Derby County are battling to sign £10 million Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season, according to TEAMtalk.

If the 2018/19 season was a breakthrough campaign for an old-school winger with pace to burn, it is fair to say 2019/20 has hardly gone to plan.

Clarke sealed a £10 million move to Spurs over the summer before returning to Elland Road on loan but, after playing just 19 minutes of Championship football under Marcelo Bielsa from August to January, the sprightly teen is now on the lookout for a fresh start elsewhere.

 

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho admitted to Football London last week that the England U20 international was set for another temporary spell away from his parent club – and that looks like music to the ears of East Midland rivals Derby and Nottingham Forest.

TEAMtalk reports that they, along with Millwall and Preston North End, are jostling for the signature of a youngster who exploded onto the scene in West Yorkshire some 12 months ago.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead

Clarke is a joy to watch in full flight and it should not be forgotten how impressive he was at times for Leeds last season. Even Bielsa himself was blown away by a forward who produced match-winning contributions against the likes of Reading, Aston Villa and Derby.

"Jack Clarke gave enthusiasm to the team," the Argentine told the BBC. "When I first saw him, I thought he was a good player, but I didn't think he would have quite the same influence he is showing now. He made an important contribution."

Clarke’s best performance in a Leeds shirt arguably came in a 2-0 win against The Rams in January 2019. Could he end up being a Derby player, one year on?

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United celebrates with Jack Clarke after scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Leeds United at Bramall Lane...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch