Report: Everton leading four PL rivals in race for seven-figure transfer target

Jamie Hamilton is reportedly Premier League bound with Everton leading Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton and Burnley in the chase.

It is no secret that Everton are one defender short.

After failing to replace either Phil Jagielka or Kurt Zouma during a frustrating transfer window, The Toffees were forced to rely upon Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate during a difficult first half of the season.

And with Carlo Ancelotti switching to a back three since taking over at Goodison Park, a new centre-half would certainly be welcome. Hamilton, however, is likely to be ‘one for the future’ rather than a player capable of immediately slotting into Everton’s backline.

The Scot is still a teenager after all and has just 11 first-team appearances under his belt since making his Hamilton Academical debut earlier in the season.

TEAMtalk claims that Wolves, Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley and Fulham are all interested but, as it stands, it seems that Goodison Park is Hamilton’s most likely destination.

The Mail suggested in December that Burnley and Brighton were set to make bids of around £1.5 million, though it remains to be seen how much Everton are willing to pay for a defender who has been praised north of the border for his maturity and positional sense.

David Unsworth has led Everton’s U23 side to the Premier League 2 title in two of the last three seasons and Merseyside might just be the perfect destination for a defender with vast potential.