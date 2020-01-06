Quick links

Report: Everton leading four PL rivals in race for seven-figure transfer target

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti of Everton during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Jamie Hamilton is reportedly Premier League bound with Everton leading Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton and Burnley in the chase.

Carlo Ancelotti manager

Everton are in the driving seat to secure the signature of Jamie Hamilton, according to TEAMtalk, with Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers set to miss out on the Scottish centre-back.

It is no secret that Everton are one defender short.

After failing to replace either Phil Jagielka or Kurt Zouma during a frustrating transfer window, The Toffees were forced to rely upon Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate during a difficult first half of the season.

 

And with Carlo Ancelotti switching to a back three since taking over at Goodison Park, a new centre-half would certainly be welcome. Hamilton, however, is likely to be ‘one for the future’ rather than a player capable of immediately slotting into Everton’s backline.

The Scot is still a teenager after all and has just 11 first-team appearances under his belt since making his Hamilton Academical debut earlier in the season.

A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

TEAMtalk claims that Wolves, Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley and Fulham are all interested but, as it stands, it seems that Goodison Park is Hamilton’s most likely destination.

The Mail suggested in December that Burnley and Brighton were set to make bids of around £1.5 million, though it remains to be seen how much Everton are willing to pay for a defender who has been praised north of the border for his maturity and positional sense.

David Unsworth has led Everton’s U23 side to the Premier League 2 title in two of the last three seasons and Merseyside might just be the perfect destination for a defender with vast potential.

David Unsworth, Caretaker Manager of Everton celebrates as Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton scores the first everton goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

