Danny Murphy claims reported Liverpool target is 'terrific' but massively overpriced

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Danny Murphy believes that Liverpool would not be the right move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore amid claims that the £70 million-rated winger could be on his way to Anfield, while speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (6 January, 12.50pm).

A fortnight after Jurgen Klopp paid a gushing tribute to an ‘exceptional’ attacker in the form of his young life, reports have emerged suggesting that the Premier League’s most improved player is a big-money target for the champions-in-waiting.

According to 90Min, Traore has admirers at Liverpool, Manchester City and former employers Barcelona with Wolves valuing the Spanish speed-machine at an eye-watering £70 million.

 

But former Anfield hero Murphy feels that Traore is not yet worthy of such a staggering price-tag, while pointing out that the world’s best football team are not exactly short on attacking options.

“I don’t think Liverpool will go for him. They’ve got enough,” he said.

“I wouldn’t pay £70 million. He’s a terrific player but I wouldn’t pay £70 million.”

Just 18 months into his Molineux career, surely Traore’s focus should be on proving that this season is not merely a flash in the pan for a player whose time at the top level has been undermined by long periods of inconsistency.

At 23, Traore is still right at the start of his career and sitting on the bench at Merseyside would hardly do his development much good.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

