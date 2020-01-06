Quick links

Club president claims Liverpool have 'made an offer' for his £13m star

Danny Owen
Trabzonspor and Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir continues to be linked with a surprise switch to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor AS during the UEFA Europa League match between Getafe v Trabzonspor at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on September 19, 2019 in Getafte Spain

Liverpool have made an offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, the club’s president has admitted to Turkish Football.

If there is one position Jurgen Klopp’s side don’t need to strengthen right now, it’s surely between the sticks.

In Alisson Becker, Liverpool have arguably the world’s best shot-stopper in their ranks. Adrian, meanwhile, has been superb whenever he’s been called upon with another superb display in Sunday’s FA Cup triumph over Everton, a game which saw the highly-rated Caoimhin Kelleher promoted to the bench.

 

But speculation linking Turkish international Cakir with a move to Anfield continues to swirl. The man himself admitted to TRT Spor that he was flattered to be linked with a move to the Merseyside giants and Trabzonspor’s president has now offered an intriguing update on the situation.

“There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. Liverpool have made an offer,” Ahmet Agoaglu has admitted.

“So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my 'keeper.”

goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor AS during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Trabzonspor AS and Besiktas AS at the Senol Gunes stadium on September 29, 2019 in Trabzon,...

There can be little doubts about Liverpool’s interest now with Agaoglu seemingly confirming that the initial reports were absolutely on the money. Cakir is valued at around £13 million, the report adds, though it remains to be seen what sort of role the 23-year-old would have at Anfield.

Maybe he could be a long-term successor for the ageing Adrian, while allowing Kelleher to get some valuable game-time under his belt out on loan.

Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is seen during the friendly under-21 football match between France and Turkey at the Robert Diochon stadium in the northwestern city of Le Petit-Quevilly,...

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

