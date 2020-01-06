Quick links

David Moyes shares what West Ham's players were chanting after Gillingham win

Pablo Zabaleta of West Ham United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Gillingham FC and West Ham United at MEMS Priestfield Stadium...
Pablo Zabaleta scored his first West Ham United goal in their 2-0 victory yesterday.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on January 01, 2020 in London,...

David Moyes has told Football London that Pablo Zabaleta came into West Ham United’s dressing room and jokingly criticised his teammates yesterday.

Zabaleta scored West Ham’s first goal against Gillingham, before Pablo Fornals rounded off their 2-0 win late on.

Zabaleta’s goal was the first one he had scored since he joined West Ham.

And the Argentine international couldn’t resist taking the chance to have a dig at the rest of his teammates.

 

“He came back in the dressing room and was saying 'I've had to bail you out again, I'm 35 and you need me!' he had a bit of crack. I think they were chanting one more year after that,” Moyes revealed.

“The big thing with Zabaleta is his professionalism is incredible and he's been a really good player.

“Like us all when you get older it begins to slow up a wee bit. Not all of us.”

Pablo Zabaleta of West Ham United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Gillingham FC and West Ham United at MEMS Priestfield Stadium...

Zabaleta’s goal settled nerves for West Ham, after they were given a slight scare by the Gills.

Steve Evans’ side threatened in the first-half, but after Moyes spoke to his players they were much improved in the second period.

West Ham started to stamp their authority on the game soon after the break and ultimately deserved to progress.

The Hammers will find out who they take on in the next round of the competition later this evening.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

