Liverpool

The FA Cup

Curtis Jones sends message to Liverpool fans on Twitter, Robbie Fowler responds

Dan Coombs
Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones scored a memorable winner.

Curtis Jones has been on cusp of the Liverpool first team for months. He seized his chance against Everton in the FA Cup.

Jones curled in a spectacular winner which went in off the bar and left a stranded Jordan Pickford with no chance.

He was delighted with his goal and went to celebrate it with manager Jurgen Klopp.

 

Liverpool's makeshift defence held on for a 1-0 win, with a disappointing Everton side posing little threat.

Jones sent a message on Twitter following the win. He said it was an 'unbelievable feeling'.

This was the breakthrough moment Jones had been waiting for and now Jurgen Klopp has to seriously consider giving him more opportunities.

The teenager has been outstanding for the under-23s this season and is becoming too good for academy football.

Liverpool's first team level is an extremely high bar to aspire to, but Jones is making a worthy case. This goal was a big step in the right direction.

There was even a message too from Reds legend Robbie Fowler, to cap a 'crazy day' for the teenager.

