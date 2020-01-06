Confirmed: Leeds United lineup tonight

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in FA Cup action this evening.

Leeds United will be looking to return to winning ways this evening with victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will head into the third-round tie against Premier League outfit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in North London on the back of a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion away from home at The Hawthorns in the Championship.

The Whites are playing well at the moment and are going strong in the Championship, and they will be determined to put on a good show against the Gunners.

True, it is very unlikely that the West Yorkshire club will go all the way in the FA Cup this season and win it, but the players will be keen on showing what they are capable of when pitted against top-flight opposition.

A defeat would not necessarily be a massive disappointment for Leeds, whose main objective this season is to finish in the top two of the Championship this season, but they will not want to go down easily at Arsenal.

This is how Leeds will line up against Arsenal this evening:

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Berardi, White, Douglas; Phillips; Harrison, Klich, Gotts, Alioski; Bamford

Subs: Casilla, Cooper, Dallas, Casey, Davis, Stevens, Costa

