Compared to Wayne Rooney, Robbie Gotts' Leeds United debut years in the making

Leeds United youngster is ready for his debut.

Robbie Gotts is set to make his Leeds United debut tonight at The Emirates against Arsenal, The YEP report.

A chance has been a long time coming for the youngster, who has been an unused substitute for Leeds on 29 separate occasions.

His debut will be a big success story for Leeds' academy, as he has been with the club for years.

Way back in 2007, Gotts made headlines when he was just six years old..

The North Yorkshire News reported at the time how Gotts left coaches stunned as he impressed on a Leeds United invitational coaching event.

The headline 'could Robbie be Harrogate's answer to Wayne Rooney?' ran, with team coach Cliff Trotter commenting: "I've been coaching lads for more than 30 years and have seen many talented youngsters.

"Some have gone on to play for professional clubs but I've never seen anyone quite like little Robbie."

Now Gotts is finally ready for his dream debut, which has been years in the making.

Arsenal were once stung by Wayne Rooney who scored his first Premier League goal for Everton to inflict a defeat back in 2003.

Now the stage is set for Gotts to prove a newspaper headline written 13 years ago to be visionary. He has the talent, and now he has finally got the backing from Marcelo Bielsa.