Cold Feet 2020 start date confirmed: Award-winning ITV series returns for series 9!

The Bafta-winning series is back on screens this year.

As it rears it's head once again, let's take a moment to spotlight the Cold Feet 2020 start date.

What great news!

There are many beloved British sitcoms, but one of the obvious gems is Mike Bullen's chronicling of three couples navigating the complexities of daily romance.

The title first emerged back in 1997 and as the first series emerged, it swiftly cemented itself as a must-see.

It lasted for five series up until 2003, and for many years it remained sorely missed. However, the cast - all but Helen Baxendale - returned to reprise their roles for a series revival many years later in 2016.

We've now thoroughly enjoyed eight series with these wonderful characters, but now, they're back again!

Cast of Cold Feet (L to R) James Nesbitt, Jacey Salles, John Thomson, Fay Ripley and Robert Bathurst pose in the pressroom at the British Comedy Awards 2003 at London Television Studios on...

Cold Feet 2020 start date

According to the Radio Times, it will return for its ninth series on Monday, January 13th 2020.

Episode one will air on this date on ITV at 9 pm.

It will also air again the next day on Virgin Media Two and on Friday, January 17th at 11.40 pm on ITV.

Series 9 of #ColdFeet arrives on @ITV on 13th January. Get an EXCLUSIVE look at the first two episodes on our website now: https://t.co/sPHOQQNeRl ❄️ pic.twitter.com/BCIZ0hp6MI — Cold Feet (@ColdFeetTV) January 3, 2020

Cold Feet series 9: How many episodes?

Series 9 will be comprised of six episodes, according to Radio Times.

The show's future felt pretty uncertain after series 8, but we suspect there's plenty more left to explore with these characters.

Let's hope for series 10 too!

A new year, a new decade, a new series. #ColdFeet returns Monday 13th January at 9pm on @ITV ❄️ — Cold Feet (@ColdFeetTV) January 1, 2020

Talking the show's return

As noted by Radio Times, creator Mike Bullen reflected on the series so far: “I think we were all overwhelmed by the amazing response to the latest series.“

He continued: "Jenny’s cancer, in particular, seemed to touch a nerve with viewers. There are still stories to tell for these characters but I’m conscious that we’ve raised the bar.”

Polly Hill - ITV's Head of Drama - also said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Manchester for more of Cold Feet. The audience reaction to the last series was incredible with many saying it’s getting better with age! We’re pleased to be working again with Mike Bullen whose moving, funny, complex and absorbing scripts are a joy to commission.”

