Club reportedly lay down condition regarding Aston Villa and Newcastle target

Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Danny Drinkwater.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United will reportedly have to pay the entire wage of Danny Drinkwater if they want to sign the Chelsea midfielder on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

Drinkwater joined Burnley on loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 and has returned to the Blues.

According to The Sun, Villa are interested in the 29-year-old, with The Telegraph claiming that Premier League rivals Newcastle have also looked into the possibility of landing the England international midfielder on a loan deal.

The Sun has claimed that Chelsea want any club interested in Drinkwater to pay his £110,000-a-week wage in full.

Too expensive and risky

Drinkwater was superb during his time at Leicester and was a key figure in the Foxes’ Premier League triumph in 2015-16, but he has not been a major player at Chelsea.

The midfielder joined the Blues in 2017 and has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, and was injured for most of his loan spell at Burnley this season.