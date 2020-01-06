Quick links

Chelsea

Nottingham Forest

The FA Cup

The FA Cup

Chelsea fans react to Ross Barkley display against Nottingham Forest

Subhankar Mondal
Ross Barkley of Chelsea and Ryan Yates of Nottingham Forest during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ross Barkley scored for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Ross Barkley against Nottingham Forest.

Barkley was in action for Chelsea in their FA Cup third-round tie against Forest at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday.

The former Everton attacking midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side won 2-0.

The 26-year-old England international scored in the 33rd minute, but his overall game was disappointing.

 

Barkley looked rusty, was sloppy on many occasions, and other than the goal, had a game to forget.

According to WhoScored, the attacking midfielder took five shots of which two were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 82.3%, took 81 touches, and attempted two dribbles.

So far this season, the former Everton star has made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League and has played 10 minutes in the Champions League for Chelsea, according to WhoScored.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with the display produced by Barkley against Forest and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Ross Barkley of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in...

Ross Barkley of Bournemouth during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch