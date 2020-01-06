Chelsea fans react to Ross Barkley display against Nottingham Forest

Ross Barkley scored for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Ross Barkley against Nottingham Forest.

Barkley was in action for Chelsea in their FA Cup third-round tie against Forest at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday.

The former Everton attacking midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side won 2-0.

The 26-year-old England international scored in the 33rd minute, but his overall game was disappointing.

Barkley looked rusty, was sloppy on many occasions, and other than the goal, had a game to forget.

According to WhoScored, the attacking midfielder took five shots of which two were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 82.3%, took 81 touches, and attempted two dribbles.

So far this season, the former Everton star has made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League and has played 10 minutes in the Champions League for Chelsea, according to WhoScored.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with the display produced by Barkley against Forest and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Reece James motm,

CHO pretty good

Defence was solid

Batshuayi wasted too many chances

Barkley is bad — Pat CFC (@Superlampard19) January 5, 2020

After today's lazy, cowardly, slow display Barkley should never leave the bench. Apart from lucky goal he was absolutely useless. #CFC — Viktor (@cfcccp) January 5, 2020

yeah it was a joke, think a team like Southampton could really use him right now though — Miles (@MilesOfCFC) January 5, 2020

Sell Barkley while his price is high — Miles (@MilesOfCFC) January 5, 2020

Barkley tried too hard. He blamed losing balls and mistimed passes on his team mates — Iram CFC (@iramthenerd) January 5, 2020

There are several players who are at the club that need to be sold.

Why keep on to mediocre players who aren’t getting their game

Like Pedro, Barkley, Michy, Giroud. Time to clear out the dead wood and rebuild.#CFC #ChelseaFC — Graeme Compton (@compo1966) January 5, 2020

Not very often a player can score a goal yet be one of the poorest players on the pitch...Barkley has gotta go asap#CFC — Le Michy (@mkdk100) January 5, 2020

How about Barkley, man need to be shipped off with extra money for whoever takes him — Long Pham (@CFCLong) January 5, 2020