Chelsea fans react to links with Gabigol

Chelsea fans have had mixed views over rumours that they are interested in Inter Milan striker Gabigol

The Daily Express claim that Chelsea could make a move for the Brazilian forward in the January transfer window, with Frank Lampard opting to make the Brazilian his first choice.

And while some Blues fans appear to feel that Gabigol would be a great addition to their squad, others are more sceptical.

Yeah, the guy is a great player, a great goal scorer, cheap and has a great left foot. He can be useful. His problem at Inter was settling down, which can happen to Brazilians, even great Thiago Silva failed in Europe once, went back and came back stronger. Gabi can do the same. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) January 4, 2020

Gabigol would a very good addition to our team @ChelseaFC — Nmondey Boris Miaka (@Nmondey7) January 3, 2020

This guy will do bits in the premier league! I will tell you why.

1) He is strong 2) Aggressive 3) Can finish 4) Has the pace 5) Drives towards goal. Watched him live in Brazil and im telling you as soon as he gets the ball he has one thing in mind! Scoring. Would love to see him — Mr. A_Tunsay (@Ahmet_Tunsay) January 4, 2020

Noooo he’s a flop he flop and Inter that’s why he went back to Brazil — TakeMyVCard (@AcidSoulTae) January 3, 2020

Ffs. He's flopped in Europe before and in a much weaker league especially back then. Why do people think he'd be great here?? — Qenzman (@qenz_man) January 3, 2020

I don't want him. He's garbage, Gabriel Jesus is 10 times better tbf. We should lure Werner to West London imo — MoFayz.18 (@Mo__CFC) January 4, 2020

Is he even better than michy??? — Alexander (@Loftus12Cheek) January 3, 2020

Strong? ✅

Dribbling? ✅

Passing? ✅

Finishing? ✅

Awareness? ✅



Looks a right good player, probably a bargain too!! — Adam Seivwright (@adam_seivwright) January 4, 2020

Gabigol has excelled in Brazil during a loan spell with Flamengo, but has previously struggled in European football.

The 23-year-old failed to impress with Inter, but his form for Flamengo has been nothing short of remarkable.

With Chelsea looking for a striker to back-up Tammy Abraham, Gabigol could be a good option but his past stint outside of his homeland is a concern.

If Gabigol was brought to Stamford Bridge then his arrival could seal the exit of the likes of Olivier Giroud or Michy Batshuayi.