Chelsea fans react to links with Gabigol

Gabriel Barbosa of FC Internazionale
Chelsea are said to be keen on Gabigol, but not all supporters are convinced that he would be a good addition.

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo celebrates after scoring

Chelsea fans have had mixed views over rumours that they are interested in Inter Milan striker Gabigol

The Daily Express claim that Chelsea could make a move for the Brazilian forward in the January transfer window, with Frank Lampard opting to make the Brazilian his first choice.

And while some Blues fans appear to feel that Gabigol would be a great addition to their squad, others are more sceptical.

Gabigol has excelled in Brazil during a loan spell with Flamengo, but has previously struggled in European football.

The 23-year-old failed to impress with Inter, but his form for Flamengo has been nothing short of remarkable.

With Chelsea looking for a striker to back-up Tammy Abraham, Gabigol could be a good option but his past stint outside of his homeland is a concern.

If Gabigol was brought to Stamford Bridge then his arrival could seal the exit of the likes of Olivier Giroud or Michy Batshuayi. 

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

