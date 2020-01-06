Celtic reportedly must break transfer record to sign 17-goal player

Celtic probably should pass on £10 million-rated Tino Kadewere.

It's no secret that Celtic are in the market for a striker this month.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon has confirmed that the club have asked about Andraz Sporar, while The Scottish Mail on Sunday [page 125, 05/01] yesterday reported that Glenn Murray of Brighton & Hove Albion was a target.

Barring a surprise, Celtic will be signing another number nine to rival Odsonne Edouard before we reach February and another name on the list might be Tino Kadewere.

According to The Daily Mail, Lennon is interested in the Le Havre hitman and his goal return indicates why.

He has scored 17 goals in 19 league starts for his club this season.

Problem is, Celtic would have to break their transfer record on Kadewere - who is valued at £10 million [Daily Mail] - and it's such a big, big risk.

That's because although the 24-year-old is a proven goalscorer and finding the onion bag for fun this season, he's doing so at Ligue 2 level.

Say what you like about the Scottish Premiership, but if Celtic are beating Rennes and Lazio then Lennon's side are way above France's second tier and therefore his goal return should be taken with a pinch of salt.

That's a hell of a lot of money, £10 million. It's £1 million more than the club spent on Edouard 18 months ago and 17 goals in 19 games or not, there's zero indication that Kadewere is anywhere near the Frenchman's level.

This would be a massive gamble for the Bhoys and one Lennon should probably walk away from.