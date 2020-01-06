Celtic man confirms 6'3 player could leave Parkhead soon

Celtic's Jack Hendry is being linked with a move away from Glasgow.

John Kennedy has admitted to Sky Sports that Jack Hendry is among the players who Celtic would want to let go of in some capacity this month.

The 24-year-old defender has only managed 11 minutes of football this season under Neil Lennon.

In addition to that, Hendry hasn't made a Premiership appearance for Celtic since way back in February of last year.

The towering Scotland international has endured a horrendous two-year spell at Parkhead since joining in a £1.5 million move from Dundee United.

And Kennedy, Lennon's assistant in Glasgow, confirmed that the club are willing to let him leave before the month is out, amid speculation from The Scottish Sun that Hearts are keen.

He said to Sky Sports: "I don't know about the Hearts thing. I've not been kept up to date on that, but I think for Jack he's obviously found himself out of the squad.

"He's certainly one who we'll be looking to get him some game time wherever that may be and get his career back on track."

At this point you wonder whether Celtic are better off letting Hendry leave on a permanent basis.

His confidence looks rock bottom after being sent off for the reserves earlier this season and it takes a wild imagination to picture him in Lennon's first XI any time soon.

He isn't a bad player by any means, evident by his Scotland caps, but Celtic have much better options and if a permanent sale is possible, Lennon should absolutely sanction it.