Celtic

Celtic fans buzzing over spotting £2m Brendan Rodgers signing in training

Shane Callaghan
Marian Shved of Ukraine u21, Bart Ramselaar of Netherlands u21 during the EURO U21 2019 qualifying match between The Netherlands U21 and Ukraine U21 at the Vijverberg stadium on October 16,...
The Celtic winger is part of the group that travelled to Dubai last week.

Omer Bayram (L) of Turkey in action against Marian Shved (R) of Ukraine during a friendly match between Turkey and Ukraine at Antalya Stadium in Antalya, Turkey on November 20, 2018.

Maryan Shved could be forgiven if he was disappointed with his first season as a Celtic player.

The Ukraine international officially joined the Hoops last January while Brendan Rodgers was still in charge, but only moved to Glasgow in the summer after being loaned back to Karpaty Lviv.

But despite a very promising start to life at Celtic, which included a worldie in Champions League qualifying, the 22-year-old has only managed 35 minutes of football across all competitions.

Nevertheless, he clearly hasn't been totally exiled by Bhoys boss Neil Lennon after Shved was photographed during the warm weather training camp in Dubai on Sunday.

 

Celtic's official Twitter account uploaded pictures of the players being put through their paces, and Shved, who cost £2 million [The Scottish Sun], was among the players snapped.

Here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to the images:

It's true that Shved has major competition, given that James Forrest might be the best right-sided attacker in the Scottish Premiership, but 35 minutes seems very low for someone of the youngster's abilities and it'll be interesting to see if 2020 is any kinder to him.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

