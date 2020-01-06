Celtic fans buzzing over spotting £2m Brendan Rodgers signing in training

The Celtic winger is part of the group that travelled to Dubai last week.

Maryan Shved could be forgiven if he was disappointed with his first season as a Celtic player.

The Ukraine international officially joined the Hoops last January while Brendan Rodgers was still in charge, but only moved to Glasgow in the summer after being loaned back to Karpaty Lviv.

Subscribe

But despite a very promising start to life at Celtic, which included a worldie in Champions League qualifying, the 22-year-old has only managed 35 minutes of football across all competitions.

Nevertheless, he clearly hasn't been totally exiled by Bhoys boss Neil Lennon after Shved was photographed during the warm weather training camp in Dubai on Sunday.

Celtic's official Twitter account uploaded pictures of the players being put through their paces, and Shved, who cost £2 million [The Scottish Sun], was among the players snapped.

Here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to the images:

SHVED IS ALIVE — tambo (@TN__67) January 5, 2020

" and here we have the extremely rare LESSER SPOTTED SHVED, we can only hope, given the right conditions, we can see more of this extremely talented creature" pic.twitter.com/UL2nDfxuV7 — EndtheUnionNOW (@K_B1888) January 5, 2020

Get Maryan Shevd ready for the second half of the season Celtic. James Forrest needs a challenge on the right wing. — TOPPS (@DuncanTopping) January 5, 2020

Get wee shved fit a firing — Shaun Cole (@shauncole88) January 5, 2020

More pictures of Shved please — ciarán. (@NotoriousBAG_) January 5, 2020

Shved exists!! Was starting to think I had dreamt him. — Liam (@LiamMcAttack) January 5, 2020

It's true that Shved has major competition, given that James Forrest might be the best right-sided attacker in the Scottish Premiership, but 35 minutes seems very low for someone of the youngster's abilities and it'll be interesting to see if 2020 is any kinder to him.