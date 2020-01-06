Quick links

Celtic

Celtic definitely need to sign team-mate of £9m star first

Shane Callaghan
Scott Brown and Fraser Forster of Celtic celebrate victory with teammates following the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic must prioritise Fraser Forster before looking at Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Scott Brown and Fraser Forster of Celtic celebrate victory with teammates following the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

If rumours are to be believed, and most of them probably shouldn't be in January, then Celtic have been quoted £9 million to sign Mohamed Elyounoussi [The Record].

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals in 13 outings for the Hoops since joining from Southampton on a season-long loan.

Subscribe

And if Celtic want to keep him in Glasgow, it'll cost them a record-equalling sum, the same amount of money as Odsonne Edouard cost 18 months ago.

But the truth is that if Neil Lennon spends money on any Southampton player this month, it simply has to be Fraser Forster.

 

Elyounoussi, who is injured, has been a hit at Parkhead, but it's nothing compared to how much the Paradise faithful have fallen back in love with the English goalkeeper, also on loan from the Saints.

The 31-year-old has been far and away Celtic's best signing of last summer and Lennon surely can't splash the cash on Elyounoussi - who hasn't played since November - before he wraps up a deal for Forster.

The Northern Irishman has already admitted that he'd 'love' to keep the big man in Glasgow [BBC Sport].

And let's be honest, he's going to play a bigger role than Elyounoussi in anything that Celtic achieve this season.

In fact, he has already saved a penalty in the 1-0 League Cup final win over Rangers last month, which epitomises his importance to the cause.

If Lennon's side do win nine Premiership titles in a row come May then Forster will have had a bigger role in that than Elyounoussi, who is very talented, but there's no justification for priorisiting a permanent deal for him over big Forster.

Fraser Forster of Celtic lifts the Betfred Cup with Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch