Call the Midwife: Who is Alec Newman? Meet the actor behind controversial new priest

Call the Midwife is back on our screens with more moral dilemmas for the Nonnatus House midwives to solve.

Despite entering its ninth series, Call the Midwife remains one of the most popular shows on BBC One.

After we were reintroduced to the loveable characters from Nonnatus House on Christmas Day for a festive special, the ninth series has now begun in earnest.

The opening episode of series 9 introduces several new characters who certainly make an impact, for better or worse.

One such character is Father Duncombe, a priest who has got himself involved in somewhat controversial circumstances.

Call the Midwife returns

January 5th, 2020 saw the ninth series of Call the Midwife return to our screens in typically brilliant fashion.

One of two main plots in the episode is kick-started when a baby is found abandoned in a dustbin. Its mother, Brenda (Emma Lowndes), left the baby after fearing she couldn't care for the child due to her tricky circumstances.

Fans left seething by Father Duncombe

Brenda is the housekeeper for a local priest, Father Duncombe (Alec Newman), but their relationship is a complicated one.

Throughout the episode, Father Duncombe comes across as cold, callous and manipulative and wants Brenda's child as far away from his church as possible and there's a very good reason for this.

Despite being a catholic priest and being bound to a life of celibacy, Father Duncombe is revealed to the audience to be the baby's father.

If that knowledge got out, his reputation would be in tatters and he'd undoubtedly lose his livelihood.

Fans, however, have not taken his side in the matter with several viewers taking to social media to exclaim their disapproval of the priest such as one Twitter user who commented: "Sorry but had NO empathy with the priest who took advantage of his housekeeper in Call the Midwife!! Thank goodness for Mother Mildred."

What else has Alec Newman been in?

Alec Newman is a 45-year-old actor from Glasgow and despite making his acting debut in the late 1990s has over 100 roles to his name according to IMDb.

His appearance in Call the Midwife is the latest in a long line of TV appearances with the very first coming in 1997 on the ITV cop drama Taggart.

Since then, Alec Newman has gone onto appear across several forms of media with video game voice acting taking up a significant chunk of his roles including appearances in the likes of The Witcher 2 and 3, Assassin's Creed: Unity and 2017's Star Wars: Battlefront II among others.

His most prominent roles in TV to date have come in the likes of Outlander, Strike Back and Waterloo Road.

Call the Midwife returns to our screens on Sunday, January 12th and the first episode of series 9 is now available on BBC iPlayer.