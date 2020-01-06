BBC pundit's instant reaction to Leeds defeat

Leeds United narrowly lost to Arsenal at the Emirates tonight.

Leeds United fought well and bravely but ultimately it wasn't enough to keep them in the FA Cup.

Marcelo Bielsa's side lost 1-0 away to Premier League side Arsenal tonight in a game that the Whites could and perhaps should have done better in.

Leeds dominated the first half and were unlucky not to earn a half-time lead after missing a few golden chances.

The Gunners made them pay early in the second period when Reiss Nelson bundled the ball home after Mikel Arteta's side emerged reinvigorated after their sluggish first 45 minutes.

For large spells of the game, the Championship side looked much the better of both teams, which is testament to the Elland Road club's quality.

Former United player Jon Newsome told BBC Radio Leeds at full-time: "I think the first 45 minutes they [Leeds] were absolutely outstanding, to a man.

"You dust yourself down, put it down as a fantastic experience and it gives them a taste of the promised land. They've come and had a taste and it's fantastic. Those lads have put a massive performance in and they leave with their heads held high."

The good thing about the defeat is that it allows the Whites to focus all of their attention on the Championship now.

Leeds have a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots with 20 games to go and, if they play like this in most of those matches, they'll be ending their 16-year exile from the big time.