‘Bang average’: Some fans against their club signing Rangers star after new rumour

Glasgow Rangers right-back James Tavernier is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

James Tavernier of Rangers



Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Rangers defender James Tavernier.

According to The Scottish Sun, Newcastle are interested in signing Tavernier from Rangers in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Premier League club had scouts watch the right-back in action for Rangers in the Old Firm derby against Celtic at Celtic Park on December 29.

Tavernier is a former Newcastle player who failed to establish himself in the first team and left for Wigan Athletic in 2014.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Tavernier.

Below are some of the best comments:

But he will be close to 29 not really a age range we go for — Anderson (@k1ando2) January 4, 2020

He's ok going forward but He's a right back who can't defend — Cortina (@maroonman1874) January 4, 2020

No better than what we have — The Missing Link (@beefman_1980) January 4, 2020

Not what we need — Disillusioned Mag (@LeazesEnd1892) January 4, 2020

Bang average just doing well in a farmers league — Shaun Wales (@wales_shaun) January 4, 2020

We really need another fullback that can’t defend — Shaun Wales (@wales_shaun) January 4, 2020

More cheap deals. Can’t see Rangers dealing with Ashley though — TMW (@TilehurstsOwn) January 5, 2020

Great, another right back — colbeest (@colbeest) January 4, 2020

Wing-back though. The 3 CBs should cover most of the defending. — NUFC Gallowgate (@NUFCgallowgate) January 4, 2020

I’d definitely take him back, does make me think that Manquillo must be facing quite a lengthy layoff if they’re trying to make it happen. — Jamie Rowntree (@Jamierowntree1) January 4, 2020

Unlikely January transfer

Tavernier is one of the best right-backs in the Scottish Premiership, and the 28-year-old is now good enough to play for a club in the Premier League.

However, it is hard to see Rangers manager Steven Gerrard sanction a move for the right-back even for a lot of money in January.

After all, the Gers are challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and it is not going to be easy for the Ibrox club to find a suitable replacement in the middle of the campaign.