Quick links

Rangers

Newcastle United

Scottish Premiership

Premier League

‘Bang average’: Some fans against their club signing Rangers star after new rumour

Subhankar Mondal
James Tavernier of Rangers congratulates Alfredo Morelos after he scores the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers right-back James Tavernier is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

James Tavernier of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.James Tavernier of Rangers

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Rangers defender James Tavernier.

According to The Scottish Sun, Newcastle are interested in signing Tavernier from Rangers in the January transfer window.

Subscribe

It has been reported that the Premier League club had scouts watch the right-back in action for Rangers in the Old Firm derby against Celtic at Celtic Park on December 29.

 

Tavernier is a former Newcastle player who failed to establish himself in the first team and left for Wigan Athletic in 2014.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Tavernier.

Below are some of the best comments:

Unlikely January transfer

Tavernier is one of the best right-backs in the Scottish Premiership, and the 28-year-old is now good enough to play for a club in the Premier League.

However, it is hard to see Rangers manager Steven Gerrard sanction a move for the right-back even for a lot of money in January.

After all, the Gers are challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and it is not going to be easy for the Ibrox club to find a suitable replacement in the middle of the campaign.

James Tavernier of Rangers celebrates after Jermain Defoe of Rangers scores his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch