Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2020 schedule and how to stream

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2020 schedule news and how to stream.

The Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2020 event kicked off yesterday but gamers still have a week left to check out some fun speedruns of - what else - awesome video games. Below you'll discover how to find the show's schedule and how to stream it live.

For the unaware, Awesome Games Done Quick is an annual tradition that boasts a number of the most renowned speed-runners. Its 2019 showing was said to have raised over $2.39 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation charity, and hopefully its 2020 occasion will raise a similar figure or higher.

Hey everyone: you should be following @GamesDoneQuick They're currently in day 2 of Awesome Games Done Quick, a charity marathon for the prevent cancer foundation. Make them blow their past years out of the water with donations! — Reprogrem (@reprogrem) January 6, 2020

How to stream Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2020

You can stream the Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 event through Twitch.

As for how long the event lasts, it began on January 5th and will conclude on January 12th.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 kicks off this weekend. What to watch during speedrunning’s biggest festival. https://t.co/jei4aRPR5E pic.twitter.com/jfQgog22vq — Polygon (@Polygon) January 2, 2020

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 schedule

The Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 schedule for January 6th includes games such as the Fallout Anthology and Donkey Kong Country 3.

Newer games such as The Outer Worlds, DOOM (2016) and Bayonetta 2 are set to be showcased on January 7th, while renowned older titles such as Metal Gear Solid 3 and The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will be featured later in the week.

You can check out the full Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 schedule by clicking here. All start and end times included in the schedule are converted to your local time.

After tuning into their live stream broadcast, you can then make a donation to Prevent Cancer Foundation by clicking here. 100% of your donation is said to go directly to the charity.