Aston Villa fans unimpressed with rumour regarding 97-goal Premier League man

Aston Villa are on the lookout for a new striker following the season-ending injury to Wesley.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have been unimpressed with the rumours regarding their club and former Premier League striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

The Mirror has claimed that injury-hit Villa have been offered the chance to sign Adebayor for free and his name has been put forward to manager Dean Smith.

Wesley's season has now ended because of an unfortunate injury he suffered during Villa's win against Burnley on New Year's Day, which has forced Villa to search for a new man up top.

It is fair to say that the Adebayor rumours are not sitting well with the supporters as the Villa faithful are staggered by the possibility of him joining the club.

It must be pointed out that Adebayor, who represented four English clubs during his time in the Premier League and scored 97 goals [transfermarkt], has been offered to Villa and it would be a surprise if Smith takes him on.

First of all, he is 35, without a club and has qualities which simply don't suit the way Smth plays. Plus it's 2020 and not 2010.

Whilst Adebayor was a fine striker during the last decade, he isn't what Villa need and it would be a massive shock if the club does opt to secure his services, even on a free transfer.

Therefore, it is a simple case of a silly transfer rumour being touted to Villa Park amid their need to add another attack-minded player to their squad.

Here is a selection of Villa fans on Twitter reacting to the Adebayor rumours:

Aston Villa have been given the chance to sign former Premier League striker Emmanuel Adebayor [Mirror]



I have no idea where this story has come from maybe 10 years ago! #avfc pic.twitter.com/HtugPCAVgH — Total Villa (@Total_Villa) January 5, 2020

Does Timmy Tactics Sherwood work for The Mirror nowadays? — Chris Pritchard (@creativechrispy) January 5, 2020

Ive had 2010 on the phone, they've asked if they can have this story back — Steviemac679 (@steviemac679) January 5, 2020

BS, surely? — Paul Tomlinson (@PaulTomlinsonn) January 5, 2020

Ffs desperate — Bonav (@Bonav72747813) January 5, 2020

Adebayor to Villa, is this some sort of joke? Next it will be Robert Pires and Dwight Yorke coming back to Villa Park #avfc — SK (@seantk83) January 5, 2020

Need to stop reading transfer rumours and just wait until February and cry myself to sleep watching Adebayor's highlight reel and that time Joe Hart ran the pitch to make a save #avfc — Joe (@AstonVanilla3) January 5, 2020

No thx he had his chance once before and turned us down. His work rate is also terrible. Villa fans wouldn’t accept that. — VillaAreBack (@RobertDerry1966) January 5, 2020