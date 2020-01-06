Quick links

Aston Villa

Aston Villa fans unimpressed with rumour regarding 97-goal Premier League man

Amir Mir
Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks on prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa are on the lookout for a new striker following the season-ending injury to Wesley.

Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor of Istanbul Medipol Basaksehir FK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Medipol Basaksehir FK and Galatasaray AS at the Recep Fatih Terim stadium on...

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have been unimpressed with the rumours regarding their club and former Premier League striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

The Mirror has claimed that injury-hit Villa have been offered the chance to sign Adebayor for free and his name has been put forward to manager Dean Smith. 

 

Wesley's season has now ended because of an unfortunate injury he suffered during Villa's win against Burnley on New Year's Day, which has forced Villa to search for a new man up top.

It is fair to say that the Adebayor rumours are not sitting well with the supporters as the Villa faithful are staggered by the possibility of him joining the club. 

It must be pointed out that Adebayor, who represented four English clubs during his time in the Premier League and scored 97 goals [transfermarkt], has been offered to Villa and it would be a surprise if Smith takes him on.

Emmanuel Adebayor of Spurs looks on after a missed chance on goal during the Budweiser FA Cup third round match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on January 4, 2014...

First of all, he is 35, without a club and has qualities which simply don't suit the way Smth plays. Plus it's 2020 and not 2010. 

Whilst Adebayor was a fine striker during the last decade, he isn't what Villa need and it would be a massive shock if the club does opt to secure his services, even on a free transfer.

Therefore, it is a simple case of a silly transfer rumour being touted to Villa Park amid their need to add another attack-minded player to their squad. 

Here is a selection of Villa fans on Twitter reacting to the Adebayor rumours: 

