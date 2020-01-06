Aston Villa fans unhappy about Scott Hogan latest update

Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan could reportedly be back from his loan at Stoke City sooner than expected.

Aston Villa fans are not at all keen on the idea of having Scott Hogan back at Villa Park.

The Daily Mail suggest that Stoke City are set to send Hogan back to Villa this month, as he considers terminating the striker’s loan early.

Hogan has struggled at Stoke, where he has failed to earn regular game time.

Villa are seriously short on strikers right now, with Wesley out for the season.

But even with their lack of options, Villa supporters are not keen on having Hogan back with their squad.

Who else forgot about scott — NΛTH (@lVathan_) January 3, 2020

Im sure they are but we arnt happy to have him back — Dan Jackson (@AVFCjackson237) January 3, 2020

Sell him back to Bruce! — Gary Costello ⭐️ (@B31villa) January 3, 2020

FFS!!! No!! — Gilbs Wife (@Gilbswife) January 3, 2020

Just sell him — iLennox01 (@iLennox01) January 3, 2020

To be sold I hope. — The 12th Man (@joe_ridley) January 3, 2020

If Hogan does return to Villa it seems likely he will simply be loaned out again, or sold if the club can find a buyer.

The Irish forward has never shown he has the quality to lead the line for the claret and blues ever since signing.

Hogan has previously impressed at Championship level, but looks well short of his best currently.