Aston Villa fans unhappy about Scott Hogan latest update

John Verrall
New signing Scott Hogan of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on January 31, 2017 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan could reportedly be back from his loan at Stoke City sooner than expected.

Scott Hogan of Aston Villa in action during training session at the Bodymoor Heath training ground on December 05, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa fans are not at all keen on the idea of having Scott Hogan back at Villa Park.

The Daily Mail suggest that Stoke City are set to send Hogan back to Villa this month, as he considers terminating the striker’s loan early.

 

Hogan has struggled at Stoke, where he has failed to earn regular game time.

Villa are seriously short on strikers right now, with Wesley out for the season.

But even with their lack of options, Villa supporters are not keen on having Hogan back with their squad.

If Hogan does return to Villa it seems likely he will simply be loaned out again, or sold if the club can find a buyer.

The Irish forward has never shown he has the quality to lead the line for the claret and blues ever since signing.

Hogan has previously impressed at Championship level, but looks well short of his best currently.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

