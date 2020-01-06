Quick links

Aston Villa fans react to Olivier Giroud speculation

Subhankar Mondal
TOPSHOT - Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (L) vies with West Ham United's English midfielder Mark Noble during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and West...
Aston Villa reportedly want Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

According to The Express & Star, the former Arsenal striker is a “prime target” for Villa manager Dean Smith.

The Villans are reportedly on the hunt for a new striker following the season-ending injury to Wesley.

Villa fans are excited at the prospect of the France international striker joining the team in the January transfer window, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

 

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Giroud is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, and if the 33-year-old is played to his strengths, then he will score goals for Villa.

The Villans are in danger of getting relegation to the Championship at the end of the season, and they need a striker who can score goals regularly.

Giroud is struggling for playing time at Chelsea at the moment, and the Frenchman could see Villa as the perfect club to move to for the second half of the season.

Angelo Ogbonna of West Ham United battles fo a header with Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November...

