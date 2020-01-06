Aston Villa fans react to Olivier Giroud speculation

Aston Villa reportedly want Olivier Giroud.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

According to The Express & Star, the former Arsenal striker is a “prime target” for Villa manager Dean Smith.

The Villans are reportedly on the hunt for a new striker following the season-ending injury to Wesley.

Villa fans are excited at the prospect of the France international striker joining the team in the January transfer window, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Have him in a heartbeat — Ben Wright (@Benztheking316) January 5, 2020

Giroud is a much better target man than Wesley. Giroud will actually move into space and make it hard for defenders to mark him. Wesley didn’t do this. — (@RHUTV170) January 5, 2020

Please!! Would be a hell of a signing. — AVFC (@AVFC821) January 5, 2020

*3rd top goal scorer of all-time



Average is better than #1 on the list Thierry Henry. #avfc #partofthepride #utv pic.twitter.com/DNkr06DOFG — The Villa Vision™ (@TheVillaVision) January 5, 2020

Looks likely mate. If we can land a loan



We won’t need him after this season as he’s 33 now



Be a great player to come off bench with mitrovic as main striker (IMO) — Carl Harris (@CarlvHarris) January 6, 2020

Giroud would be an unbelievable signing for us. Only thing that worries me is where would the service come from? El Ghazi and trezeguet couldn't cross a road. Bowen is needed big time #avfc — Harry (@HJMav) January 5, 2020

I really like Giroud, and think he would be a great addition. He does however rely on players around him. Giroud himself only has 9 goals in 3 seasons (with limited mins), just sticking him up top isn't going to solve our problems if he still has AEG and Trez either side. #AVFC — Phil Roberts (@iamVilla) January 6, 2020

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Giroud is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, and if the 33-year-old is played to his strengths, then he will score goals for Villa.

The Villans are in danger of getting relegation to the Championship at the end of the season, and they need a striker who can score goals regularly.

Giroud is struggling for playing time at Chelsea at the moment, and the Frenchman could see Villa as the perfect club to move to for the second half of the season.