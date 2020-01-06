Quick links

Aston Villa fans react to Joe Hart speculation

Burnley's Joe Hart warms up as Nick Pope receives treatment during the first half during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on December 28, 2019...
Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

Joe Hart of Burnley gives his teammates instructions during the FA Cup Third Round match between Burnley FC and Peterborough United at Turf Moor on January 04, 2020 in Burnley, England.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart.

According to The Daily Mail, Villa are interested in signing Hart from Premier League rivals Burnley in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Villa manager Dean Smith is considering making an offer for the former Manchester City goalkeeper this month.

 

The Villans are reportedly on the hunt for a new goalkeeper following the long-term injury to first-choice custodian Tom Heaton.

Villa fans are not impressed with the rumour regarding Hart and do not want the England international goalkeeper.

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Hart is past his prime and has struggled to play regular first-team football for a while now.

The 32-year-old did not have good loan spells at Torino and West Ham United, and the Englishman has made only a handful of appearances for the Burnley first team since joining the Clarets in 2018.

However, Hart does have a lot of experience in the Premier League, and former City goalkeeper will be hungry to play regularly and show that he can still do a good job.

Burnley's Joe Hart during the FA Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Peterborough United at Turf Moor on January 4, 2020 in Burnley, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

