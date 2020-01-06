Aston Villa fans react to Joe Hart speculation

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart.

According to The Daily Mail, Villa are interested in signing Hart from Premier League rivals Burnley in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Villa manager Dean Smith is considering making an offer for the former Manchester City goalkeeper this month.

The Villans are reportedly on the hunt for a new goalkeeper following the long-term injury to first-choice custodian Tom Heaton.

Villa fans are not impressed with the rumour regarding Hart and do not want the England international goalkeeper.

Pls no — Maxi Rodríguez (@max_elmer) January 3, 2020

Tell you what, ive got a pair of gloves. Ill have a go first. — Steviemac679 (@steviemac679) January 3, 2020

Nyland deserves his chance imo — Kieran Woodruff (@k1eranw) January 3, 2020

Okay come on now. This isn’t funny — Tyler Hawkins (@TylerHawkins77) January 3, 2020

Not a big fan of Hart.

Nyland had had some solid games in the cup run, but truth be told when we were in the Championship, every time he touched they ball I just shut my eyes. Didn't look commanding enough.

But, I'm happy to be proved wrong and every one deserves a second chance. — Villa'n of Punjab (@Bhangra_Machine) January 4, 2020

Just keep Nyland in goal ffs — joe (@Frostyz___) January 3, 2020

I'd have killed to have Hart maybe 4 years ago? But not now, same for Butland. We need something we can rely on the way Heaton could pull off some of the saves he did. — Stephen Wilson (@SteTheSteve) January 4, 2020

Personally Joe Hart is passed his best imo. I think @OrjanHNyland1 should be given a chance now. Played very well against Liverpool (ok youth squad) but still made top saves. And done really well when came in vs Burnley, looks confident now. Great work behind the scenes #avfc — Gareth Stocks (@MrGarethStocks) January 4, 2020

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Hart is past his prime and has struggled to play regular first-team football for a while now.

The 32-year-old did not have good loan spells at Torino and West Ham United, and the Englishman has made only a handful of appearances for the Burnley first team since joining the Clarets in 2018.

However, Hart does have a lot of experience in the Premier League, and former City goalkeeper will be hungry to play regularly and show that he can still do a good job.