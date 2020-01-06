Aston Villa fans react to Cenk Tosun speculation

Aston Villa have been linked with Everton striker Cenk Tosun.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Everton striker Cenk Tosun.

According to The Daily Mail, Villa may join Crystal Palace in the race for Tosun in the January transfer window.

Palace want to sign the Turkey international striker on loan from Premier League rivals Everton this month, and both Villa and Newcastle United may join the Eagles, according to the report.

Dean Smith’s side are on the hunt for a new striker following the season-ending injury suffered by Wesley.

Villa fans are not impressed with speculation regarding Tosun and have had their say on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Another striker who cant score ffs — Wayn82 (@wayvilla82) January 5, 2020

What is going on at villa we need at top striker not someone that has been sitting on a bench and not playing this is killing villa and the fans pic.twitter.com/zBuHDkuHT6 — Matthew White (@Matthew05928408) January 5, 2020

I’d rather go for Toney from Peterborough or Eoin Doyle from Swindon than this player! — Michael (@mickeyw90s) January 5, 2020

My god, this isnt good is it — SL (@AVFC_SSxL) January 5, 2020

No no no no — Ed Hill (@EdHillAVFC) January 5, 2020

Did Smith miss the part where we needed a goal scorer — Richard Bishop (@RBishop_1990) January 5, 2020

Given this one from the Mail, I Would rather Tosun went to Palace ...... And we take Benteke..... — Rich (@RJG8283) January 5, 2020

suddenly balotelli doesn’t look that bad of an option — Luke (@lukewoodyy) January 5, 2020

These transfer rumours are getting worse.. — (@RHUTV170) January 5, 2020

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Villa need a proven goalscorer for the second half of the season in order to stave off relegation to the Championship.

While Tosun has struggled to play regularly for Everton, the 28-year-old is a good player who can flourish at another club if he is played to his strengths.

According to WhoScored, the striker has played just 290 minutes in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he made 10 starts and 15 substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.