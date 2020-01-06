Quick links

Aston Villa fans react to Cenk Tosun speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Bernard of Everton (C) is consoled by teammate Cenk Tosun of Everton (R) as he leaves the pitch with an injury during the warm-up ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City...
Aston Villa have been linked with Everton striker Cenk Tosun.

Cenk Tosun of Everton stretches for the ball during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Everton striker Cenk Tosun.

According to The Daily Mail, Villa may join Crystal Palace in the race for Tosun in the January transfer window.

Palace want to sign the Turkey international striker on loan from Premier League rivals Everton this month, and both Villa and Newcastle United may join the Eagles, according to the report.

 

Dean Smith’s side are on the hunt for a new striker following the season-ending injury suffered by Wesley.

Villa fans are not impressed with speculation regarding Tosun and have had their say on Twitter.

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Villa need a proven goalscorer for the second half of the season in order to stave off relegation to the Championship.

While Tosun has struggled to play regularly for Everton, the 28-year-old is a good player who can flourish at another club if he is played to his strengths.

According to WhoScored, the striker has played just 290 minutes in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he made 10 starts and 15 substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City saves a penalty from Cenk Tosun of Everton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton FC and Leicester FC at Goodison Park on December...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

