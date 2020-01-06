Quick links

Relegation might await Aston Villa if Dean Smith signs £10m player

Boro player Britt Assombalonga reacts after missing a good chance during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final First Leg match between Middlesbrough and Aston Villa at Riverside...
Aston Villa reportedly could sign Britt Assombalonga this month.

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa fear that Wesley Moraes could miss the rest of the season.

The Brazilian was carried off during the win at Burnley last week with an ankle injury and it looks like a lengthy absence awaits Wesley.

The good news is that it's the January transfer window and Aston Villa have plenty of time in which to sign a replacement.

The bad news is that Britt Assombalonga is among the strikers that the West Midlands club are reportedly looking at to replace the big forward.

 

According to Team Talk, the Villans' hierarchy are weighing up a £10 million move for the Middlesbrough striker - and it would be such a massive gamble.

Even with Wesley, Aston Villa's survival prospects weren't looking all that bright, with Dean Smith's side sitting 17th in the Premier League table and one point above the drop zone.

Without the £22 million striker, the club are in serious trouble and they need to get Wesley's replacement spot-on.

Thing is, Assombalonga has never kicked a ball in the Premier League, so to ask him to score the goals that keep Aston Villa in the division is such a big, big ask.

Of course, the 27-year-old could take to it like a duck to water or, more realistically, he could struggle and Smith's side just can't afford to rely on a striker who has no idea how tough the Premier League is.

Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough looks on during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final:First Leg match between Middlesbrough and Aston Villa at Riverside Stadium on May 12, 2018...

