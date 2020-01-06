Quick links

Arsenal fans worried after Leicester City bid for Merih Demiral

Juventus player Merih Demiral during a training session at JTC on October 28, 2019 in Turin, Italy.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would surely like to add a new centre-back during the January transfer window.

Merih Demiral of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese Calcio on December 15, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Arsenal fans are urging Raul Sanllehi to make a bid for Juventus defender Merih Demiral quickly, as it has emerged that Leicester City are in for the centre-back.

Sky Sports claim that Leicester have had a £25.5 million offer rejected for Demiral, and Arsenal supporters now think that it is their time to swoop.

 

Arsenal are in desperate need of a new centre-back, with their defence looking shaky this season.

And Gunners fans are worried that Leicester could secure the signing of Demiral ahead of them, as they feel he would be perfect for their side.

Demiral has only had limited game time at Juve this term, but the Turkish defender is considered to be a huge talent.

The 21-year-old still should have his best years ahead of him, and he could be a smart addition for Mikel Arteta’s side to make.

Arsenal simply cannot rely on their current options at centre-back, especially with Calum Chambers out for the rest of the season with injury now.

Leicester are currently 18 points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table and the gap could widen, if the Foxes make the signing of Demiral.  

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

