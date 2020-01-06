Arsenal fans worried after Leicester City bid for Merih Demiral

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would surely like to add a new centre-back during the January transfer window.

Arsenal fans are urging Raul Sanllehi to make a bid for Juventus defender Merih Demiral quickly, as it has emerged that Leicester City are in for the centre-back.

Sky Sports claim that Leicester have had a £25.5 million offer rejected for Demiral, and Arsenal supporters now think that it is their time to swoop.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a new centre-back, with their defence looking shaky this season.

And Gunners fans are worried that Leicester could secure the signing of Demiral ahead of them, as they feel he would be perfect for their side.

SCRAP THIS FOOTBALL CLUB IF WE GET BOATENG AND THEY GET DEMIRAL — ً (@iizsn) January 3, 2020

This club is embarassing sometimes. — Henry’s Lost Son (@sebastiankivel) January 3, 2020

@m8arteta please sign him — Le Professeur (@TheWengerCode) January 3, 2020

Someone has to stop this — Max (@maxjordanUK) January 3, 2020

@Arsenal seriously arsenal? Let this guy go to dortmund or Leicester would be a huge loss. This player is amazing, get him arsenal please @Arsenal 45 million and this guy is ours! — Ahmad (@ahmadtayob) January 3, 2020

If we let demiral slip, it will be a big loss — Arjun AV (@thearjunav) January 4, 2020

Demiral has only had limited game time at Juve this term, but the Turkish defender is considered to be a huge talent.

The 21-year-old still should have his best years ahead of him, and he could be a smart addition for Mikel Arteta’s side to make.

Arsenal simply cannot rely on their current options at centre-back, especially with Calum Chambers out for the rest of the season with injury now.

Leicester are currently 18 points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table and the gap could widen, if the Foxes make the signing of Demiral.