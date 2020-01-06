Adam Lallana names the Liverpool player who really impressed him yesterday

Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 yesterday, with Adam Lallana captaining the side following an injury to James Milner.

Adam Lallana has told Liverpool’s official website that he thought Yasser Larouci was ‘absolutely remarkable’ yesterday.

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners over Everton in the Merseyside derby at the weekend, with many of their young players starring.

But Larouci was given his debut in more testing circumstances than some.

The full-back started on the bench, but had to come on very early, after James Milner picked up an unexpected injury problem.

Larouci could have been unsettled, as he had no time to prepare for his debut.

But instead the teenager went on to help Liverpool keep a clean sheet.

And Lallana felt that Larouci deserved a lot of praise after being thrown in at the deep end.

Lallana said: “Second half, after the first 10 or 15 minutes we found our feet, and even dealing with Millie going off injured, I thought Yasser [Larouci] was absolutely remarkable, coming in like that.

“Pedro [Chirivella] was outstanding, Harvey [Elliott], Curtis, the confidence he showed. It’s credit to the manager for believing in the younger lads and it’s no surprise to me that we put in a performance like that and we won.”

Larouci could now find that he plays again for Liverpool’s first-team before the end of the season, after proving his quality yesterday.

It will be interesting to see whether Jurgen Klopp sticks with Liverpool’s youngsters in the next round of the FA Cup, or picks a more familiar line-up.