'Utter garbage', 'not good enough': Some Aston Villa fans rip into 'terrible' player

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane put in a poor display as Dean Smith's charges exited the FA Cup this weekend.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's FA Cup third-round defeat this weekend and one player who copped a fair bit of flak from the Villa Park fanbase was Conor Hourihane.

The 28-year-old has undoubtedly been a great servant for Villa since joining in 2017 and has an impressive CV in claret and blue, but aside from the odd decent display this term he has very much flattered to deceive, and against Fulham he struggled.

Hourihane was largely a passenger, alongside another anonymous player on the day in Henri Lansbury, as the Cottagers dominated proceedings in the middle of the park.

If this is the side we play on Wednesday Leicester will have a field day. Jota & El Ghazi non existent. Nakamba seemingly easily dispossessed. Lansbury coasting around the pitch with the odd decent pass and Hourihane chasing shadows. — Carpy Villan ⚽ (@PeteVillan1981) 4 January 2020

Has Conor Hourihane actually been playing? It’s so easy to criticise Nakamba and Lansbury but Hourihane has been completely anonymous. #AVFC — Emmett (@EmmettAVFC) 4 January 2020

Facts.. thought you were a Hourihane fan...very average imo, goals & assist not withstanding although without them we'd be bottom, but shows how collectively poor we are in that area — Maldini (@SkyHawk6ft8) 4 January 2020

Hourihane and Lansbury must come off if we’re gonna get back in this game — :) (@beneelesavfc) 4 January 2020

Is hourihane still on? — Cannock villan (@cannock_villa) 4 January 2020

I genuinely hadn’t realised Hourihane was still on the pitch! — George Adey (@GeorgeAdey2) 4 January 2020

Hourihane passenger yet again — bäckröw83 (@backrow83) 4 January 2020

Hourihane goes missing again. — Paul Wellings (@wellings83) 4 January 2020

Not bothered about the FA Cup, but that was a typical Hourihane, Lansbury and Kodja performance showing why we should get rid of them #avfc — Proud To Be British (@r1chuk) 4 January 2020

This game proves how Grealish makes the likes of Hourihane etc look sensational. — Kasir Kkay (@Kkasir23) 4 January 2020

Hourihane lets games pass him by when he starts. Very poor I thought today. Lansbury was ok. Everyone else pants. Didn’t really look like they wanted to win. #avfc — MB (@butts_1) 4 January 2020

And people go on about Hourihane and how he should start in the league, he shouldnt and today shows you exactly why. Not good enough. Oh and i know he wasnt alone on that front today. #avfc — JB (@avfcJB) 4 January 2020

Hourihane and Lansbury completely anonymous — archie (@Avfcarchie) 4 January 2020

Been at Fulham today and I’m sorry Hourihane is terrible. — Singh (@S1ngh32) 4 January 2020

Hourihane is utter garbage. Does nothing for 89 minutes of a game — scott acton (@scott53194274) 4 January 2020

Knockaert had given Fulham the lead early in the second half by cutting in from the right before sending a left-footed shot into the top corner of Orjan Nyland's net.

Villa equalised shortly after the hour when Jota’s ball over the top found Jonathan Kodjia, who lobbed Marek Rodak before Anwar El Ghazi got the final touch over the line.

However, Dean Smith's charges conceded once again, Harry Arter firing home from 30 yards out on 74 minutes, not long after coming off the bench, to see Villa out of the cup.