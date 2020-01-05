Quick links

'Utter garbage', 'not good enough': Some Aston Villa fans rip into 'terrible' player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Conor Hourihane of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 4, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane put in a poor display as Dean Smith's charges exited the FA Cup this weekend.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's FA Cup third-round defeat this weekend and one player who copped a fair bit of flak from the Villa Park fanbase was Conor Hourihane.

The 28-year-old has undoubtedly been a great servant for Villa since joining in 2017 and has an impressive CV in claret and blue, but aside from the odd decent display this term he has very much flattered to deceive, and against Fulham he struggled.

 

 

Hourihane was largely a passenger, alongside another anonymous player on the day in Henri Lansbury, as the Cottagers dominated proceedings in the middle of the park.

Quite a few Villa fans made their feelings known about the Republic of Ireland international during and after the game:

Knockaert had given Fulham the lead early in the second half by cutting in from the right before sending a left-footed shot into the top corner of Orjan Nyland's net.

Villa equalised shortly after the hour when Jota’s ball over the top found Jonathan Kodjia, who lobbed Marek Rodak before Anwar El Ghazi got the final touch over the line.

However, Dean Smith's charges conceded once again, Harry Arter firing home from 30 yards out on 74 minutes, not long after coming off the bench, to see Villa out of the cup.

Orjan Nyland of Aston Villa stretches but fails to stop a shot from Anthony Knockaert of Fulham for Fulham's first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham FC and Aston...

