'Unbelievable': Star stunned by what Carlo Ancelotti's done at Everton

Carlo Ancelotti has had a very big impact at Everton in a short space of time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been blown away by the immediate impact that Carlo Ancelotti has had since joining Everton.

The Toffees offered a big insight into their ambition last month by hiring Ancelotti as Marco Silva's replacement on Merseyside.

The veteran Italian coach has won the Champions League on three occasions during his trophy-laden career as a manager and he has certainly enjoyed a strong start to life at Everton.

So far, the 60-year-old has overseen back-to-back wins against Burnley and Newcastle United, before narrowly losing away at Premier League champions Manchester City this week.

The Goodison Park side kicked off last month by losing 2-1 to Leicester City and then a demoralising 5-2 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.

And Calvert-Lewin, who looks set to be a big player under the former AC Milan boss, says that it's just 'unbelievable' how much has changed in a very short period of time.

He told The Echo: "It's unbelievable, the momentum shift that we've managed to create here.

"We were in a bad place at the start of the month, you look where we are now and we're in a much better place and getting much closer to where we want to be and how we want to play."

Everton go back to Liverpool this evening in the third round of the FA Cup, and victory would only consolidate the belief that Ancelotti is the right man to bring the club forward.