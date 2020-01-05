Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jerome Boateng speculation

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng.

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham are interested in signing Boateng from German and European giants Bayern in the January transfer window.

The report has also credited Spurs’ bitter North London rivals Arsenal and Italian powerhouse Juventus with interest in the 31-year-old Germany international.

Tottenham fans have given their take on the prospect of the club signing the 31-year-old on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Boateng is past his prime, and given that he is 31 years of age, the former Manchester City defender is really not a long-term solution to Tottenham’s defensive issues.

However, the defender would be a good signing for Spurs in the short term and would help them in their quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

So far this season, Boateng has made eight starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga, and has made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Bayern, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

